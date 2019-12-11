How to unlock the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order double bladed Lightsaber early, and find different colors

Obviously you want to find the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order double bladed Lightsaber as fast as possible because it's a double bladed Lightsaber. As well as the ability to hit two people at once or deflect more blaster bolts you get to look massively cool either by popping the extra blade on command, or simply mashing attack to become a whirling neon Cuisinart of death.

Fortunately, there's a way to get the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order double bladed Lightsaber in more or less the first hour of the game if you know where to go. If you don't, it could be a few evenings before you get the extra blade. There are other Lightsaber colors as well but there's no way of skipping to those as they're locked to the story (more on that at the end).

Read on now to see how to unlock the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order double bladed Lightsaber as soon as possible, and get slicing.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order tips | Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order walkthrough | Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order double bladed Lightsaber | Star wars Jedi Fallen Order Scomp link |Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order length | Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Stim locations | Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Force Powers, abilities and upgrades | Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Tomb Of Eilram ball puzzle | Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Tomb Of Eilram ball puzzle

How to unlock the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order double bladed Lightsaber early

You can unlock the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order double bladed Lightsaber early if you know where to go but you will have to complete the first planet Bogano once. Doing so will unlock two new locations to explore: Zeffo, which is where the story wants to take you, and Dathomir, where you will need to go later but at this point it's more of a side option.

You can unlock the double bladed Lightsaber on Zeffo but you'll have to play through most of that planet to get to it. On Dathomir you can more or less nip out the ship, grab it and leave. We're going to assume you only want to unlock the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order double bladed Lightsaber here, so we're going to ignore all the other stuff.

Dathomir isn't the easiest place to go early on and is definitely better played later when you've levelled up a bit more. You can unlock the double bladed Lightsaber with minimal enemy contact but you will have to fight a few things along the way.

To get started head out of the ship and take the path to the right that leads down to a climbable wall. Head up and along to the right. A monster will look over as you go.

(Image credit: EA)

When you reach the top of the climbing wall make your way up the ledges on the right and look for an alcove you can wall run up to reach a higher level.

(Image credit: EA)

Head up and look for a climbable wall you want to go up. There'll be some spiders here you can fight if you want, or just try and run past. At the top turn around to see a branch you can use to reach a wooden crane like structure.

(Image credit: EA)

Head over the wooden branch and fight some spiders. You can cut the crane structure to release a shortcut down to the area you originally climbed up to. However, don't do down and instead keep going past until the path veers right. You'll see a big doorway ahead of you which is where to go next.

(Image credit: EA)

Head in and you'll trigger a cutscene that will introduce you to the locals - a Night Sister and her Night Brother warriors. You'll need to defeat the last two once she's gone to push on. Once you've killed them head out the back of the room and you'll see two ropes to swing on ahead of a Meditation Spot.

(Image credit: EA)

Use the ropes to swing over and prepare to be attacked by a Night Brother and two archers. Kill them and head up the stairs. The door will be locked so go around to the right where one of the archers was and head through there where you'll be ambushed by another Night Brother. After you defeat him keep going and another Night Brother will jump out of the corridor you need to go down. Kill him and then defeat the archer around the corner.

(Image credit: EA)

There will be two more archers through the door on the left, on a ledge, so take care and be ready to parry as you go in. When they've eaten their own arrows wall run to the branch and use it to get to the archers level. Keep moving along the path and you'll pass over the locked door which is now below you.

The path will take you back inside where you'll be above a Night Brother and spider you can drop down on to attack. From here the passage will take you to the other side of the locked door which you unlock for a shortcut on the way back.

However, the main thing to look for is the ledge that looks over a bridge ahead with a cloaked figure on it.

(Image credit: EA)

If you drop down at this point and go left you'll find a bench where you'll unlock the Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order double bladed lightsaber.

(Image credit: EA)

What you do know is up to you. The cloaked figure has some stuff to say if you want to meet him, and there's other bits here to explore but it's worth noting that this is as far as you can go for now. At the end of the bridge is a wall you can't climb until you have a late stage upgrade so everything you can do at this point is behind you.

How to get different Lightsaber colors in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

The short answer is play the game. Unlike most of the other upgrades and gear where there's a usually a shortcut, different Lightsaber colors in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order are locked to the story. No spoilers, but there's no way to get a different colored Lightsaber early, sorry. However, once you reach a critical point a range of options will be available.