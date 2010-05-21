SFX Spurious Awards

Chuck , Vampire Diaries, Firefly , Medium and Ghost Whisperer are among the winners this week

JOSS WHEDON-RELATED GAG OF THE WEEK

A painfully incisive line from a flashback scene in this week's US episode of The Big Bang Theory .

WORST X-RAY SPECS GAG OF THE WEEK…

…Or possibly ever. Chuck this week used a classic cliché – boy puts on X-ray glasses; boy immediately looks at sexy woman to see through her clothes. Unfortunately, the whole point of the gag is rendered somewhat pointless by the fact that the FX guys have treated Chuck’s POV shot with some kind of “heat vision” affair which makes Yvonne Strahovsky look about as sexy as a packet of radioactive winegums. What a waste of a gratuitous shot!

HEARTFELT THANKS OF THE WEEK

On the other hand, Chuck wins back plaudits for thanking fans who campaigned to get the show renewed for a fourth season with a subliminal message in the trailer for its third season finale (squint, and you’ll make it out).

MOST UNCONVINCING TREE OF THE WEEK

Okay, it first appears in a Burton-esque dream sequence, but when it turns up in the real world in this week’s Medium , you have to wonder why someone doesn’t ask why there’s a plastic playground tree trunk in the middle of the woods. There must be a slide coming out of the other side, surely?

IRONY BYPASS OF THE WEEK

In the week that it was announced that Ghost Whisperer is finally going into the light, the show had a wonderful facepalm moment. A ghost knocks over some Scrabble tiles and spells out “OVER MY DEAD BODY”… and not one single character in the scene goes, “Well, d’uh!”

PHOTOSHOPPING OF THE WEEK

Or, ahem, of two weeks ago, anyhow. Unfortunately this "The Sound Of Drums"-inspired work of cut-and-paste genius by talented SFX reader Mischa Welsh sat unnoticed in our Ian's inbox for a fortnight (sorry Mischa). But hey, it’s still topical. And will be for the next five years, if we’re not lucky.

TACTIC FOR DEALING WITH ZOMBIES OF THE WEEK

Videogame-loving nu-folk songstress Rebecca Mayes has lyrics about the likes of Arkham Asylum and Mass Effect 2 (her album, The Epic Win , is out on 28 May). We particularly like her song about Resident Evil 5 , where she suggests dealing with the zombies by giving them a hug. Aww. Probably not wise, but still. Awwww.

SEX PISTOLS/BATMAN MASH-UP OF THE WEEK

We love Heath Ledger's Joker. We love Jamie Reid's cover art for "God Save The Queen". What could be better than a t-shirt that combines the two ?

DON’T WATCH THE FILM, JUST WATCH THE TRAILER OF THE WEEK

Or maybe SLUMMING IT: FADED ’80s POP STAR OF THE WEEK. From the people who brought you Mega-Shark vs Giant Octopus (featuring Debbie Gibson) comes... Mega Piranha (featuring Tiffany).

LEAST WELL-RECEIVED CHRISTOPHER REEVE IMPERSONATION OF THE WEEK

No, This Morning ’s Holly Willoughby hasn’t joined the Hitler Youth. This is apparently her impression of Superman, though you wouldn’t blame viewers for not realising that because the poor lass was getting incredibly confused. Having just said, “weather force-cast” instead of “weather forecast” she tried to make a joke of her mistake by saying, “May the Force be with you” and then, inexplicably, giving what looked like a Nazi salute. A spokesman for the show said, “Holly muddled her film references, mistaking the actions for Superman with a line from Star Wars ”. A mistake not anybody could make. Meanwhile, we’re just as intrigued by why Phillip Schofield is doing a Kermit the Frog impression…