Save over £150 on this Now TV 12-month Entertainment and Cinema bundle

Looking for something to watch over Christmas – and well into 2020? You’ll be pleased to know the Cyber Monday deals are still rolling in, with Now TV offering an incredi-bundle for new customers: 12 months of Entertainment and Cinema passes for just £99. That’s a saving of over £150, and works out cheaper than a year’s worth of a standard Netflix plan by at least £30.

So, what do you get for your money? For one thing, Now TV includes access to shows you won’t find on any other streaming service in the UK across several devices, including your phone, Smart TV, and your game consoles.

Catch up on Chernobyl, one of the most highly-rated shows of the decade, as soon as you sign up. Then there’s Band of Brothers, Watchmen, True Detective, Boardwalk Empire, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Sopranos, and much, much more. If you consider how much boxsets are, you’ll easily make get your money’s worth in the first few months alone. And it’s perfect for the Christmas period when you’ve had too much sherry, too many roast potatoes, and just want to relax with a quality series. Heaven.

That’s without taking into account the sheer amount of movies on offer as part of the Cinema bundle. Whether you want a slice of sci-fi with Blade Runner and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, or fancy being scared silly by the horror movies on offer, including A Quiet Place, you’re completely spoilt for choice with this 12-month bundle. But it's only sticking around until December 4, so act quickly!

If you don’t want to commit to the 12-month bundle, there is also the option of a three-month bundle for £29.99. That’s over 50% off on the usual price of £63.

Cyber Monday game deals from across the web