Rise of the Tomb Raider relic, mural, and document locations guide

It will come as no surprise to seasoned explorers that there are plenty of Rise of the Tomb Raider collectibles to track down, as you make your way through another Lara Croft adventure. In fact, there are more than 200 Rise of the Tomb Raider relic, mural, and document locations to be found, which can feel like a pretty daunting task when you're first setting out. So that you know what to look out for, relics are small objects such as tools and ancient jewelry, whereas documents and murals can incorporate scrolls and journal entries to help you decipher foreign texts – particularly useful, as without the required language skills some of the game's secrets will remain hidden.

We've been busy scouring every area in Rise of the Tomb Raider, so that we can bring you this complete guide to all of the collectibles. Follow along with us and we'll reveal each of the Rise of the Tomb Raider relic, mural, and document locations, so you can finish your collection.

Note: Many of Lara's journal entries unlock after certain cut scenes or when resting at camp. There are also codices found at the end of every Challenge Tomb. As such, those documents are not included here.

Need help finding and traversing the secret areas in Lara's latest adventure? See our Rise of the Tomb Raider Challenge Tomb walkthrough guide for help.

And if you're having trouble completing some of the game's optional objectives, check out our Rise of the Tomb Raider challenges guide.

Syria

Relic #1 - Gilded Cross

When you scale the first cliff, look for a small path to the right of the cave entrance. The relic is on the ledge here.

Mural #1 - Steward of the Land, Mural #2 - The Prophet's Benevolence, Mural #3 - The Prophet's Peace, Mural #4 - The Miracles of the Prophet

You can scan these and raise your Greek level when you enter the cave, but it's not technically required by the story. They're all located on the walls surrounding the monolith.

Mural #5 - Death of the Prophet

When you first break into the tomb, check the wall by the corpses to spot this.

Document #1 - The Bishop: Word from Rome

Check right near the last mural find this atop a pedestal.

Document #2 - The Knight: Death of the Prophet

Found just after raising the water in the main chamber. Once you raise the water level the second time, check the ledge just beyond the floodgate to find this.

Relic #2 - Wooden Cross

Check the ledge on the opposite side of the water to find this beside a skeleton.

Document #3 - The Knight: On the Trail

Immediately after dodging the spike trap, check to your right to find this in the corner of the room.

Document #4 - The Knight: At the Gates

When you reach the hanging plank pictured above, look to your right for the final document.

