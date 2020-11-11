PSA for Call of Duty players: You can now use two-factor authentication for Activision accounts on consoles

Activision has now enabled two-factor authentication across all of its accounts, meaning that Call of Duty players on consoles can now have an additional layer of security.

You now set up two-factor authentication on the Call of Duty website for all platforms by logging into your profile and enabling via account management.

Two-factor authentication was added to PC for those playing the free-to-play version of Call Duty: Warzone - meaning those who don't also own a copy of Call of Duty Modern Warfare. Activation implemented this as a requirement for new players using the free client for Warzone in a bid to crackdown on cheaters in matches and help players protect their accounts.

Now, you can also set up 2FA for all platforms to make your accounts more secure as you jump into Warzone or Modern Warfare, and it will no doubt help in the future for the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on November 13.

Back in September, Activision put out a statement regarding concerns surrounding player accounts being breached after claims surfaced that over 500,000 Activation accounts had been compromised. The publisher responded to the claims, saying they were "not accurate." "We investigate all privacy concerns," Activision wrote, "as always we recommend players take precaution to protect their Activision accounts, as well as any online accounts, at all times."

The post was also accompanied by a step-by-step guide to "keep your Activision account secure", which recommends using a strong password and linking your platform accounts.

In other news, Call of Duty: Warzone now has private matches.