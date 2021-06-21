Prime Day video game deals - play some of the latest and greatest for less

If you're looking for the latest Amazon Prime Day video game deals then you're in the right place. We're collating all the best game deals at Amazon and everywhere else in this season of price cuts and will put the best PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch game deals here for you to browse.

Of course, we've got things like Prime Day PS5 deals and Prime Day Xbox Series X deals if you're still looking for specific new-gen hardware and tech to play things on, but here we'll focus on Prime Day gaming deals. The key thing here is to be quick as the good deals can clear out stock fast and check back here regularly as deals change all the time. Sometimes prices fall all over the place as retailers try to match each other too.

Now is a great time to check out any of those 'when it's cheap' games you've had your eye on, as Amazon Prime Day video game deals push some good discounts on recent games like Cyberpunk, Returnal, and Demon's Souls.

That's because while this is Amazon Prime Day plenty of other retailers get involved so as not to lose out on people willing to spend money where they can smell savings. So, if you're after a good gaming bargain - whatever your platform of choice is - check out these Amazon Prime Day Video game deals.

Amazon Prime Day video game deals US

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition | PS5 | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

This follow-up to the already excellent Spider-Man PS4 game lets Miles Morales take the spotlight with new abilities and experience his own, new story. A great game and a great discount.View Deal

Returnal | PS5 | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Saving nearly 30% on this PlayStation 5 exclusive is a great deal as, while it's a brilliant and challenging sci-fi rogue-like, that original 70 dollar price was a big minus point for a lot of scores. View Deal

Demon’s Souls | PS5 | $69.99 $49.94 at Walmart

It was one of the greatest games ever made, now it's one of the greatest remasters ever... remade. This PlayStation 5 return of the game that really put FromSoftware on the map shows exactly why it's still a classic. View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla | PS5 | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

See what it was like to be a Viking Assassin with 30 dollars off the latest time-bending fight for free will. We can't recommend this more, especially for the bang to buck, hours to dollars ratio it offers.View Deal

Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition + SteelBook | Xbox One | $40 $20 at Best Buy

It's not had the smoothest ride on PlayStation or Xbox which is why it's currently going for half price at Best Buy. However, at basically half price and with CD Projekt Red desperate to fix the game, as much as its relationship with fans, it could be worth it. View Deal

Watch Dogs: Legion PS5 | $60 $19.99 at Best Buy

If you fancy trying Ubisoft's 'play as anyone' hack-em-up you can now free London one rogue vending machine at a time for a very attractive price. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day video game deals - UK

Resident Evil Village | PS5 | £70 £44.85 at Base

If you've yet to experience the charms of Lady Dimitrescu and a werewolf-filled town of monsters this £25 saving is the perfect time to take a trip. View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla | PS5 | £29.49 at Amazon UK

If you haven't had a chance to check out the latest Assassin's Creed's Viking adventure this excellent price for the PS5 version is a great means to do it. The PS4 version is the same price too. View Deal

Ratchet & Clank A Rift Apart |PS5 | £70 £55.85 at Base

It's a small saving but might be enough to tip you over the edge. It's already a lot of people's GOTY and absolutely one of the best games on PS5 right now. View Deal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake INTERGRADE | PS5 | £70 £45.85 at Base

If you haven't picked up the Final Fantasy 7 remake yet, or have been waiting for the PS5 version now's the time with a hefty saving. View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Deluxe Edition | PS4 | £70 £43.85 Amazon UK

If you wanted to be a Jedi and save credits now is the time with over 30% off EAs open-world planet-hopping adventure. Wave a lightsaber about, learn Jedi powers, and more. View Deal

A Way Out | Xbox One | £4.99 at Amazon UK

Don't worry if it says £24.99 when you click through the discount is added to your basket for some reason. And one of the best co-op games around for a fiver is a great deal. View Deal

Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4) | £35 £16.25 Amazon UK

Yes, that is 54% off Star Wars Squadrons, letting you take to the skies in a range of X-Wings and Tie Fighters. There's are also Xbox and PC options as well if you fancy some dogfighting on other platforms. View Deal

Hitman 3 PS5 | £50 £34.99 at Currys

The third and final installment of the latest Hitman reboot is perhaps the best one yet with some amazing settings and incredibly creative ways to kill. There are also ongoing challenges and elusive targets to keep you busy long after you've completed the campaign many, many times over. View Deal

