Pokemon Sword and Shield evolution items: All the items you can use to evolve Pokemon in Galar

There's a lot of Pokemon Sword and Shield evolution items you can use to evolve all sorts of Pokemon in the game, and understanding what each of them does is crucial to completing the Pokedex. From the Razor Claw and the Sun Stone to the Protector and Reaper Cloth, all manner of Pokemon require special items to evolve. We've got the low down for every single one right here, including all of the different stones in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Dawn Stone

If you're looking to evolve a female Snorunt or male Kirlia, you'll want to get your hands on a Pokemon Sword and Shield Dawn Stone.

Dusk Stone

The Pokemon Sword and Shield Dusk Stone can be used to evolve both Lampent and Doublade into Chandelure and Aegislash respectively, and we know where to get them.

Fire Stone

A classic, the Pokemon Sword and Shield Fire Stone evolves three Gen 1 Pokemon; Vulpix, Growlithe, and Eevee.

Ice Stone

You can evolve Eevee into Glaceon and Galarian Darumaka into Galarian Darmanitan with a Pokemon Sword and Shield Ice Stone.

Leaf Stone

Get your hands on a Pokemon Sword and Shield Leaf Stone to evolve Nuzleaf, Gloom, and Eevee (into Leafeon).

Moon Stone

Another classic first discovered in the series in Mt. Moon, the Pokemon Sword and Shield Moon Stone can be used to evolve Clefairy into Clefable and Munna into Musharna.

Shiny Stone

Ooh, shiny! The Pokemon Sword and Shield Shiny Stone will evolve Minccino, Roselia, and Togetic.

Sun Stone

Gloom gets another evolution in the form of Bellossom with the Pokemon Sword and Shield Sun Stone, and you can also evolve Cottonee and Helioptile.

Thunder Stone

Use the Pokemon Sword and Shield Thunder Stone to evolve everyone's favourite mouse, Pikachu, along with Eevee (into Jolteon) and Charjabug.

Water Stone

The Pokemon Sword and Shield Water Stone can be used to evolve Lombre into Ludicolo, Shellder into Cloyster, and Eevee into Vaporeon.

Metal Coat

On to non-stone evolution items now, and the Pokemon Sword and Shield Metal Coat is what you need to evolve Onix into Steelix.

Prism Scale

If you want to evolve Pokemon Sword and Shield Feebas into Milotic, you'll need to get your hands on a Prism Scale and trade it.

Protector

The Pokemon Sword and Shield Protector is used to evolve Rhydon into Rhyperior, but only when you trade it while it's holding one.

Reaper Cloth

The ominously named Pokemon Sword and Shield Reaper Cloth will evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir when traded.

Sachet

Get your hands on a Pokemon Sword and Shield Sachet and you'll be able to evolve Spritzee into Aromatisse when it's traded.

Whipped Dream

To evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff, you'll need to trade it while it's holding a Pokemon Sword and Shield Whipped Dream.