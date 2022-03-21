Pokemon Go Tapu Lele Raid guide counters and best movesets

You'll need these Pokemon Go Tapu Lele Raid guide counters now the island guardian makes its debut in five-star Raids. It starts with the Lush Jungle event that begins Tuesday, March 22 where Pokemon Go trainers will have until Tuesday, April 5 to battle and catch as many Tapu Lele as possible.

Pokemon Go trainers already had their hands full with Pokemon Go Tapu Koko Raid counters, one of the four island guardians of the Alola region, but Tapu Lele’s power and typing will make it difficult to take down without the right counters. Luckily, we’ve come up with this handy guide to give trainers options on which Pokemon to use in battle and what to expect from Tapu Lele when you fight it.

Pokemon Go Tapu Lele Counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Tapu Lele is a Fairy and Psychic-type Legendary that is weak to Steel, Poison and Ghost-type attacks. There are Mega options of each of those types, but two may not be the best.

Mega Gengar can deal a ton of damage on the Ghost or Poison side to Tapu Lele, however, its own typing makes it weak to many of Tapu Lele’s attacks. The same goes for Mega Beedrill who can deal a lot of Poison-type damage but is weak to Psychic-type attacks. Mega Venusaur is another Poison-type Mega Evolution that can boost the moves of your team, but it doesn’t have a Poison-type Fast Attack and is weak to Psychic-type moves as well.

And then there is Mega Steelix who can anchor a Steel-type team. It can resist most of Tapu Lele’s moves and deal super effective damage. Unfortunately, there was only one run of Mega Steelix in Mega Raids so far in Pokemon Go so many trainers may not have enough Mega Energy to actually perform the evolution. If you are one of the trainers who have enough, this may be the time to do it.

As for non-Mega options, Metagross is a great option to deal massive damage. The same goes for Drapion and Chandelure whose secondary typings can resist or neutralize some of the attacks from Tapu Lele.

Here is a list of options that can counter Tapu Lele.

Tapu Lele Counters Pokemon Moveset Mega Steelix Iron Tail and Heavy Slam Mega Gengar Shadow Claw and Shadow Punch/Sludge Bomb Mega Beedrill Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Metagross Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Excadrill Metal Claw and Iron Head Chandelure Hex and Shadow Ball Drapion Poison Sting and Sludge Bomb Giratina Shadow Claw and Shadow Sneak/Shadow Ball Heatran Fire Spin and Flash Cannon Scolipede Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Tapu Lele Moveset

Tapu Lele’s moveset takes advantage of its Psychic and Fairy-typing. Confusion and Astonish are its Fast Attack options giving it a Psychic and Ghost-type move. Steel types will resist Confusion, but Astonish will deal damage against Ghost types and even Metagross, so trainers will have to be wary.

As for its Charged Attacks, Psychock and Future Sight are both Psychic moves that will deal super effective damage to Poison types like Mega Beedrill and Mega Gengar. Moonblast is Tapu Lele’s only Fairy-type attack and will deal super effective damage against any Dragon types - like Giratina - that trainers want to bring in.

Focus Blast is a Fighting-type attack that will deal super effective damage against Steel types like Mega Steelix and Excadrill. However, Metagross’ Psychic secondary typing will neutralize this attack.

Drapion’s Poison and Dark typing actually make it neutral against all of Tapu Lele’s moves except for Astonish, which it resists.

Here are all of Tapu Lele’s attacks in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Tapu Lele Moveset Fast Attack Charged Attack Confusion Psyshock Astonish Moonblast Focus Blast Future Sight

