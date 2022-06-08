Brad Pitt is an assassin with very bad luck in new Bullet Train trailer

A new trailer for action comedy movie Bullet Train has dropped, introducing us to Sandra Bullock's character – and the bad luck of assassin Ladybug, played by Brad Pitt.

"My bad luck is biblical. I'm not even trying to kill people and someone dies," Ladybug laments as the trailer opens, and we then see a montage of his past missions that have earned him his ironic nickname – Ladybugs are supposed to be a symbol of luck.

And it doesn't look like things are going to be different for Ladybug this time around, either, as the trailer also shows him coming to blows with characters played by Bad Bunny, Brian Tyree Henry, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson aboard the titular train.

Based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka (the English translation is titled Bullet Train), the story follows a group of assassins on board a high-speed train from Tokyo to Kyoto who discover that their assignments are all interconnected.

The new trailer also gives us our first proper look at Sandra Bullock as Ladybug's handler, named Maria Beetle, although it seems like she's not going to get too involved with the action herself. The movie's ensemble cast also includes Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, Andrew Koji, and Masi Oka.

Bullet Train is directed by David Leitch, whose previous offerings include Charlize Theron-led action-thriller Atomic Blonde , Deadpool 2 , and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw .