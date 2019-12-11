All the movie release dates coming your way in 2019 and 2020

2019 may be drawing to a close, but there are several 2020 movie release dates that you should be pinning to your calendars and making New Year’s Resolutions to go and see. After Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has finished dominating the universe, there are several smaller indie titles, and the usual wave of big-budget blockbusters to look forward to – and the 12 months ahead have been recapped in our chronological movie release dates list.
Like video game movies? The Sonic movie is speeding into sight in February after a well-publicised delay. Need your superhero fix? Marvel Phase 4 begins in earnest in May with the Black Widow movie. With awards season fast approaching, there’s even time to squeeze in plenty of hotly-anticipated movies that the whole world will be buzzing about come the Oscars. And you can finally be the person who lets everyone know they’ve seen all the Best Picture contenders.
In the next few weeks alone, there’s Little Women, 1917, and Cats. Plus, we’ve even zeroed in on the ever-changing movie release dates in both the US and UK. Rise of Skywalker is out a day earlier in the UK, for example, so it’s worth knowing now about all the staggered releases rather than just hours before.
Make sure you bookmark and keep checking back, too. Our movie release dates list is continually being updated. See something in bold? That’s a brand-new entry, ready for you to start getting excited about.
Whether you’re looking to plan out nights at the movies for 2020, or just want a quiet night in with Disney Plus or everything new on Netflix, there’s so much on offer across the next few months: here is every movie release date you need to know about.
December 2019 movie release dates
- Dead Kids [Netflix] – December 1
- Let’s Dance [Netflix] – December 4
- A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby [Netflix] – December 5
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (UK) [Cinema] – December 6
- Marriage Story [Netflix] – December 6
- Motherless Brooklyn (UK) – December 6
- 6 Underground [Netflix] – December 13
- Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie (US) [Cinema] – December 13
- Jumanji: The Next Level [Cinema] – December 13
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (UK) [Cinema] – December 19
- Cats [Cinema] – December 20
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (US) [Cinema] – December 20
- Togo [Disney Plus] – December 20
- The Two Popes [Netflix] – December 20
- 1917 (US) [Cinema] – December 25
- Little Women (US) [Cinema] – December 25
- Spies in Disguise (US) [Cinema] - December 25
- Spies in Disguise (UK) [Cinema] - December 26
- The App [Netflix] – December 26
- Little Women (UK) [Cinema] - December 27
January 2020
- Jojo Rabbit (UK) [Cinema] – January 1
- Spinning Out [Netflix] – January 1
- The Gentlemen (UK) [Cinema] – January 1
- The Grudge (US) [Cinema] – January 3
- Three Christs (US) [Cinema] – January 3
- 1917 (UK) [Cinema] – January 10
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (US) [Cinema] – January 10
- Just Mercy (US) [Cinema] – January 10
- The Informer (US) [Cinema] – January 10
- The Runaways (UK) [Cinema] – January 10
- Underwater (US) [Cinema] – January 10
- A Hidden Life (UK) [Cinema] – January 17
- Bad Boys For Life [Cinema] – January 17
- Bombshell (UK) [Cinema] – January 17
- Doolittle (US) [Cinema] – January 17
- Just Mercy (UK) [Cinema] – January 17
- Plus One (UK) [Cinema] – January 17
- Waves (UK) [Cinema] – January 17
- Weathering With You [Cinema] – January 17
- Color Out of Space (US) [Cinema] – January 24
- Panga (UK) [Cinema] – January 24
- The Gentlemen (US) [Cinema] – January 24
- The Last Full Measure (US) [Cinema] – January 24
- The Personal History of David Copperfield (UK) [Cinema] – January 24
- The Turning [Cinema] – January 24
- Beanpole (US) [Cinema] – January 29
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (UK) [Cinema] – January 31
- Gretel & Hansel (US) [Cinema] – January 31
- Grudge (UK) [Cinema] – January 31
- Queen & Slim (UK) [Cinema] – January 31
- Rhythm Section [Cinema] – January 31
- The Lighthouse (UK) [Cinema] – January 31
- The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (UK) [Cinema] – January 31
- The Traitor (US) [Cinema] – January 31
February 2020
- And Then We Danced (US) [Cinema] – February 7
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) [Cinema] – February 7
- Doolittle (UK) [Cinema] – February 7
- Mr. Jones (UK) [Cinema] – February 7
- The Lodge (US) [Cinema] – February 7
- Underwater (UK) [Cinema] – February 7
- Emma (UK) [Cinema] – February 14
- Fantasy Island [Cinema] – February 14
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire (US) [Cinema] – February 14
- Sonic the Hedgehog [Cinema] – February 14
- The Call of the Wild (UK) [Cinema] – February 21
- Bloodshot (US) [Cinema] – February 21
- Emma (US) [Cinema] – February 21
- Greed (UK) [Cinema] – February 21
- Like a Boss (UK) [Cinema] – February 21
- The Call of the Wild (US) [Cinema] – February 21
- Bloodshot (UK) [Cinema] – February 28
- Color Out of Space (UK) [Cinema] – February 28
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire (UK) [Cinema] – February 28
- The Invisible Man [Cinema] – February 28
- Wendy [Cinema] – February 28
March 2020
- Onward (US) [Cinema] – March 6
- Sorry We Missed You (US) [Cinema] – March 6
- The Way Back (US) [Cinema] – March 6
- A Quiet Place: Part II [Cinema] – March 20
- Mulan [Cinema] – March 27
- Peter Rabbit 2 (UK) [Cinema] – March 27
- The Queen’s Corgi (US) [Cinema] – March 27
April 2020
- New Mutants (US) [Cinema] – April 3
- No Time to Die (UK) [Cinema] – April 3
- New Mutants (UK) [Cinema] – April 8
- No Time to Die (US) [Cinema] – April 8
- Antebellum [Cinema] – April 24
May 2020
- Black Widow [Cinema] – May 1
- The Personal History of David Copperfield (US) [Cinema] – May 1
- Scoob! [Cinema] – May 15
- The Woman in the Window [Cinema] – May 15
- Fast & Furious 9 [Cinema] – May 22
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run [Cinema] – May 22
- Artemis Fowl [Cinema] – May 29
June 2020
- Wonder Woman 1984 [Cinema] – June 5
- Candyman [Cinema] – June 12
- Soul [Cinema] – June 19
- Top Gun: Maverick (US) [Cinema] – June 26
July 2020
- Free Guy (UK) [Cinema] – July 1
- Free Guy (US) [Cinema] – July 3
- Ghostbusters [Cinema] – July 10
- Minions 2 (UK) [Cinema] – July 10
- Tenet [Cinema] – July 17
- Top Gun: Maverick (UK) [Cinema] – July 17
- Jungle Cruise [Cinema] – July 24
- Morbius [Cinema] – July 31
August 2020
- Infinite [Cinema] – August 7
- Bill & Ted Face the Music [Cinema] – August 21
September 2020
- Monster Hunter (US) [Cinema] – September 4
- The Conjuring 3 [Cinema] – September 11
- The King’s Man (UK) [Cinema] – September 16
- The King’s Man (US) [Cinema] – September 18
- Last Night in Soho (UK) [Cinema] – September 18
- Last Night in Soho (US) [Cinema] – September 25
- The Many Saints of Newark [Cinema] – September 25
October 2020
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 (US) [Cinema] – October 2
- Venom 2 [Cinema] – October 2
- Death on the Nile [Cinema] – October 9
- The Witches (US) [Cinema] – October 9
- Halloween Kills (US) [Cinema] – October 16
- Snake Eyes (US) [Cinema] – October 16
- The Witches (UK) [Cinema] – October 16
- G.I. Joe (UK) [Cinema] – October 23
November 2020
- Eternals [Cinema] – November 6
- Deep Water (US) [Cinema] – November 13
- Red Notice (US) [Cinema] – November 13
- Godzilla vs. Kong [Cinema] – November 20
- Raya and the Last Dragon [Cinema] – November 27
December 2020
- Dune [Cinema] – December 18
- The Tomorrow War (US) [Cinema] – December 18