Looking for a cheap webcam deal? Get the Logitech C920 for just £30

The actual Black Friday day may have passed us by, but with Cyber Monday just around the corner, there are still some great deals to be had. And if you're in the market for a great webcam, you're in luck, because Logitech's C920 HD Pro webcam is currently going for just £29.99 down from its original £70 price tag. That's a pretty nice saving right there.

Fitted full HD 1080p video at 30 fps, the Webcam for Amazon model offer is a great deal for anyone who needs a webcam for meetings or for catching up with the family or friends on Skype or Google Hangouts. It has HD light correction to brighten up your picture quality if you're stuck in a dimly lit room. Logitech's C920 also features dual microphones that on either side of the camera lens to deliver very good audio quality.

With dual microphones, 1080p HD 30fps video and adjustable settings, this is a great offer on a fantastic webcam.

The auto-focus feature of the camera means you can avoid having to mess around trying to get it to focus on your face, and it has a 90-degree field of view to capture as much or as little of your setting as you want. It's also a great affordable option for anyone looking to stream since its camera will make you look pretty darn good.

The settings are easily adjustable using Logitech's Camera App too, so you can change up the camera settings and get set up very quickly. This deal cuts down the price tag pretty sizeably and it's the cheapest it's been on Amazon for quite some time, so it's a great time pick this up if you're on the hunt for a new webcam.

