How to watch Cruella - where can you stream the new Disney movie?

If you want to watch Cruella but aren't keen on the idea of visiting theaters just yet, don't worry about braving the outdoors - you'll be able to stream Cruella online through the Disney Plus streaming service this May 28. More specifically, existing members can buy a digital pass (called 'Premier Access') that lets them see the movie this week for a small fee.

If you already have a Disney Plus subscription, all you need to do to watch Cruella online is pay the one-off Premier Access fee of $29.99 / £19.99 / AU$34.99. You'll then be able to stream Cruella as often as you like. Think of it like visiting the cinema - it's the cost of your tickets.

And yes, that might feel expensive. But it's practically crying out for a (safe) viewing party with friends or family if you're allowed inside. Get someone on snack duty while another brings drinks and you're sorted. If you can round up six people, it's almost certainly going to be cheaper than the theater. Unlike rentals or view-on-demand services, it's not a single-use deal.

However, be warned that you'll only be able to buy it with Premier Access for a month or so. Even though those who invest will be able to watch Cruella whenever they like, it'll become unavailable to everyone else until August 27 (at which point it goes free with all Disney Plus memberships).

Ready to get started? Here's how to stream Cruella in your region, along with the Disney Plus bundles and Disney Plus sign-up deals you need to make it happen. You can also catch a Cruella interview with Emma Stone from Total Film magazine here.

Watch Cruella - USA

Watch Cruella - Canada

Premier Access | $34.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription ($11.99 per month or $119.99 for a year) to access this deal.

If you've got Disney Plus already, all you need to do to watch Cruella is pay the one-off Premier Access fee. Just remember that you'll only be able to buy it for a month or so, at which point it'll disappear again.

Watch Cruella - UK

Premier Access | £19.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription (£7.99 per month or £79.90 for a year) to access this deal.

For those of us with a Disney Plus subscription, all that's left to do in order to watch Cruella is buy Premier Access. Once that's out of the way, you can stream Cruella as often as you like - there's no limit or expiry date.

Watch Cruella - Australia

Premier Access | $34.99 one-off payment

NOTE: You need an active Disney Plus subscription ($11.99 per month or $119.99 for a year) to access this deal.

Once you've got a Disney Plus membership (any of them will do), all that's left is grabbing the Premier Access deal. With that done, you can watch Cruella as soon as it launches.

Other regions

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If your country has Disney Plus, you should be able to get Premier Access and watch Cruella. And if not, you should still be able to stream Cruella via a normal Disney Plus subscription as of August 27 2021.

Want more?

If you're still not convinced by Disney's streaming service, be sure to visit our full Disney Plus review. It breaks down how the streaming service compares to the competition, not to mention whether it's worth your time and money (which is quite an important consideration now that the Disney Plus free trial is gone).

