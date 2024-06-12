The Asus ROG Ally just dropped to a new record low, and I’d pick it up over most handhelds

I’m already a big fan of the Asus ROG Ally, but an additional $50 off its already discounted price means I’d pick it over most other handhelds. While there are plenty of Windows-based alternatives out there that will provide a punchy portable PC experience, this latest discount honestly makes me question why I’d fork out for a Lenovo Legion Go or MSI Claw.

If you head over to Best Buy, you’ll be able to grab the Asus ROG Ally for $549.99 (down from $699.99). The discount means you can now grab $150 off one of the best gaming handhelds out there for PC gaming, with previous offers almost permanently slashing its price by $100 from a $699.99 MSRP. It’s still not the cheapest portable rig out there, with the Steam Deck OLED still dominating that particular fight. However, it’s $80 cheaper than the Lenovo Legion Go, despite boasting comparable specs and performance.

Looking for a UK deal? Fear not, as you can also grab the ROG Ally for £499 at Amazon, thanks to a £50 off deal. Normally, it’d set you back £549 at the retailer, and it has already drifted from its original £600 price tag since release. Effectively, you’re getting same same sort of deal as the US here, and that’s nice to see considering the United Kingdom sometimes misses out on handheld offers.

Asus ROG Ally (Z1 Extreme) | $699.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - Previous discounts brought the ROG Ally down to $600, but an extra $50 off has established a new record low. It’s also worth noting that while it doesn’t spend long at MSRP, the handheld hasn’t remained continually discounted, so this is an opportunity to grab it for less. Buy it if:

✅You want great portable performance

✅You need the versatility of Windows 11

✅You want speedy 120Hz visuals Don't buy it if:

❌You only play Steam games

❌You’d rather use a bespoke OS UK Price: £549.99 £499.99 at Amazon Price check: Amazon $569.99 | Newegg $639.22

I’ve tested plenty of handheld gaming PCs at this point, and the ROG Ally still sits pretty at the top. While I do view Windows 11 as both a blessing and a curse for portable play, using the OS is a sure-fire way to retain access to all your game libraries, whether you use Steam, the Epic Game Store, or even PC Game Pass. Its AMD Ryzer Z1 Extreme also provides plenty of performance for playing the latest games at 1080p, and Asus’ choice of 120Hz screen feels like a nice fit for the handheld’s specs.

Should you buy the Asus ROG Ally?

The Asus ROG Ally is a solid portable PC, and I doubt most players looking for a performance kick will be disappointed with the handheld. That said, the scene is rapidly evolving, and you might be wondering if you’re better off securing an Asus ROG Ally X pre-order or waiting for Zotac’s upcoming Steam Deck OLED rival. Some of you may even be tempted to opt for the Lenovo Legion Go due to its larger 8.8-inch screen, but I’d argue the OG Ally trumps all of those thanks to its new discount.

That’s not to say I wouldn’t recommend the ROG Ally X, as its enhanced battery life, larger 1TB SSD, and 24GB of faster LPDDR5X RAM will be a draw for portable enthusiasts. What I would advise is that players consider whether those features are worth paying $799.99 for, as you’re not going to get a huge fps boost using the new device.

When browsing for any new gaming tech, I always try to assess whether a gadget’s price point marries up with the experience it provides. Yes, spending more on premium models will normally grant you access to extra features, but if we use the Legion Go as an example, I don’t think its faster 144Hz QHD display and detachable controllers are worth paying an extra $80. Looking past some of the additional pizzaz Lenovo adds to its portable, you’ll end up playing games at 1080p just like you would on the ROG Ally (only with debatably worse controls and a clunkier device in hand.)

In terms of cheaper options, you could consider picking up the non-extreme Ryzen Z1 Asus ROG Ally for $399 (was $499.99) at Best Buy. Not only will you gain access to the same excellent controls, form factor, and 120Hz screen, but it’ll still hold up running lighter classics and indie romps. I do think that the Steam Deck OLED offers a more refined experience at the expense of storefront versatility, so keep that in mind if you’re not fussed about using Windows 11.

Looking for more handheld deals? Check out Prime Day Asus ROG Ally deals and Prime Day Steam Deck deals for the low-down on Amazon’s summer sale. Alternatively, swing by the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock if you already have Valve’s portable powerhouse.