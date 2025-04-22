For the same price as a Switch 2 game, you can now grab my favorite mini console for playing crusty old Atari adventures

It feels slightly bizarre that you can currently grab a whole Atari 400 Mini console for the same price as a Switch 2 game. Yet, that's exactly what's happening, and while I'm not saying Pole Position serves as a Mario Kart World alternative, the tiny microcomputer will provide you with a easy way to explore some of the best, albeit antiquated, 8-bit adventures of all time.

Thanks to Woot, the Atari 400 Mini is now down to $79.99 from $119.99. That's a 33% saving on what I'd call one of the best retro consoles to release in the past few years, and I'd go as far to say it's somewhat overlooked. Plus, the record-low discount means it's now the exact same price as Mario Kart World, so if you're not planning on grabbing a Switch 2 pre-order, you could invest in this tiny time capsule instead.

I'll forgive you if you've no idea what the Atari 400 even is since it's now over 45 years old. Its console sibling, the 2600, was the company's poster child back in the '80s. This miniature replica of the original microcomputer will nevertheless hold a place in many seasoned player's hearts, and it serves as a convenient door to a whole chunk of retro gaming history that doesn't involve messing around with old hardware.

Unlike other recent recreations like the Atari 2600+ and 7800+ that focus on physical cartridge support, the 400 Mini instead uses a collection of built in games and ROM support to provide access to the classics. If you just want something you can whack an HDMI cable into and instantly play some blocky outings, you'll be into the fact this system has 25 games built in.

Sure, many of you won't have even heard of the likes of Berzerk, Lee, Millipede, Miner 2049er, but that's all part of the fun. I don't know about you, but I get a real kick out of playing stuff I've not remotely heard of, and while that's getting hard these days since I've been surfing back catalogues for decades now, your best chance of discovering something "new" is by exploring old Atari 8-bit games.

Once you're done with the included adventures, you'll be able to also play your own collection of backed up originals. You'll naturally have to get a hold of old cassette tapes (yes, that's how old the OG microcomputer is) or carts and turn them into digital files, but once you've done that, you'll be able to boot them via USB. Theoretically, that means you'll have access to well over 2,000 classic 8-bit capers, and it can even run Atari 5200 console releases too.

Okay, here's the thing - I know you probably already have a monstrous backlog waiting to be played. I mean, The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion remastered lands today and I fully anticipate that destroying any semblance of a normal life for me over the next few weeks.

But, even if you do struggle to find time to play crusty old Atari 400 games, this mini console pretty much serves as a collector's piece. It's beautifully detailed and incorporates everything from the vibe of the membrane keyboard and cartridge hatch at the top. It even comes with a replica of the original joystick, although I'd highly recommend using an alternative controller since it feels just as nasty as the original (points for authenticity).

I highly doubt I'm going to convince many of you to buy an Atari 400 Mini instead of Mario Kart World. However, if you do decide to put that $80 towards this micro console, or already picked one up, I'd love to hear from you. There's a whole legacy of 8-bit gems out there that are beautifully simple and surprisingly innovative, and it'd be a blast to hear from people embarking on a pixelated pilgrimage in 2025 using this adorable console.

