My favorite gaming laptop of last year just dropped to a new record-low price

I've been waiting for a gaming laptop deal like this to return. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 was my favorite machine to test last year, but discounts on the 2024 model have been difficult to find. While the previous generation reached record-lows of $899.99 towards the end of its life, this OLED-toting portable powerhouse generally sticks close to full price.

Best Buy has relented this week, though. You'll find a $500 discount on the RTX 4060 configuration on these shelves, dropping the model down to $1,099.99 (was $1,599.99). That's a fantastic price for not just one of the best gaming laptops on the market but one of the slickest looking productivity rigs available as well.

I've seen this model on sale for $1,499.99, then it dropped to $1,249.99 for a few short-lived sales, before finally dancing around a $1,199.99 sales price every now and then. This is the best price I've ever seen on the RTX 4060 configuration, and one of the cheapest OLED gaming laptop displays on the market right now. Best Buy's gaming laptop deals don't tend to stick around for too long at a time, so if you're eyeing up the G14 I wouldn't wait too long to dive in.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch RTX 4060 gaming laptop | $1,599.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - This is the cheapest price I've seen on the latest OLED version of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. Previous sale prices have only stuck to $1,249.99 in general, sometimes dipping down to $1,199.99 but this is a record-low. Yes, you'll find more budget-minded RTX 4060 machines for less but this is a portable productivity workhorse all mixed in with a slick chassis and display to boot. Specs: AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 120Hz 3K OLED display Buy it if: ✅ You want a laptop for work and play

✅ You prioritize screen quality over the highest framerates

✅ You regularly take your laptop on-the-go Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the best performance possible

Should you buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14?

This isn't the first time I've recommended the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, and it certainly won't be the last. The model itself has long been my favorite 14-inch gaming laptop for its svelte design, excellent display, and durable build, but the 2024 version takes all of those highlights up a notch. That OLED screen isn't quite as impressive as that of the Razer Blade 16, but you're spending considerably less and still getting 90% of the way there. It offers inky blacks, super vivid colors, and incredible contrast across a range of genres.

The slimline profile has been shrunk even more, with the overall aesthetic relating more to a business laptop than a gaming one. It's as slim as a mid-range business notebook will be today, while still packing the performance of an RTX 4060 graphics card. At 1.5kg, I can easily sling it in a backpack and take it on the road - a massive benefit to those who need a laptop for both work and play.

That's where the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 feels most at home, in a hybrid setting. The slimmer profile and mid-range GPU mean it's not going to reach the performance highs of something like the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 or MSI Raider 18 HX, but if it's one for work during the day and play at night it's a fantastic investment. I'd recommend the G14 to anyone looking for an all-in-one gaming laptop that can still keep up with the hustle of the day job while putting up solid framerates and a fantastic display for evening play.

