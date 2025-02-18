Yes, I know the Lenovo Legion Go S just launched, but the Asus ROG Ally is still worth buying at its lowest price

A new generation of handhelds has (sort of) kicked off with the Lenovo Legion Go S, but the Asus ROG Ally is still going strong. I'd maybe be willing to let the portable retire if it'd stop dropping in price, and now that it's sitting at a record low yet again, it's stopping me recommending most Windows 11 alternatives out there.

Right now, you can grab the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme for $449.99 at Best Buy, as the retailer has kicked its usual $200 discount back into gear. That's not too shabby for what remains one of the best gaming handheld options to enter the race, and it does frequently like to jump back to $650 outside of sale seasons. Basically, you're getting the Windows handheld gaming PC at its Black Friday price if you pick it up now, which is pretty nifty seeing as it's only February.

The part that really tickles me is that this Asus ROG Ally deal undercuts the Lenovo Legion Go S massively. Sure, that's a given seeing as that rival is armed with a new Ryzen Z2 Go APU, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. But, those specs are going to set you back a whopping $729.99, and while the handheld may impress me during benchmarking, I'm not so sure it'll convince me to spend almost $300 more.

Asus ROG Ally Z1E | $649.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Best Buy's $200 ROG Ally discount is back, baby, meaning you can grab the handheld at its lowest price. It does typically sit at $650 outside of the sales, so this is a chance to grab the Windows handheld without waiting for Prime Day or Black Friday. Buy it if: ✅ You use multiple storefronts

✅ You want solid handheld performance

✅ You need a 120Hz 1080p display Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather wait for next-gen handhelds

❌ You'd want something that feels more console-like

❌ You'd prefer an OLED screen Price check: Amazon: $529.99 | Newegg: $632.99

Should you buy the Asus ROG Ally Z1E?

(Image credit: Future)

Out of all the Windows handhelds I've tested, the Asus ROG Ally remains the portable rig I'd recommend to most people. My hardware reviewing friend Tabitha Baker agreed, dubbing the device as "one of the best ways to play" PC games on the go. It also happens to be one of the cheapest when it does drop to its lowest price, and that's exactly when I'd strike if you're after a portable pal.

On the specs side of things, the ROG Ally covers a lot of ground. Yes, there's now an Asus ROG Ally X that ramps things up with 32GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a larger battery, but you'll be boosting frame rates to the same degree since both wield a Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU. That magical AMD chip is the one thing that could convince me to put down the Steam Deck OLED and its magical console-like experience, but it does mean potentially wrestling with an operating system with no builds for handheld play.

Windows 11 is absolutely the ROG Ally's Achilles heel. Microsoft's OS simply lacks the optimized chops to either challenge Valve's SteamOS or help it take on the streamlined nature of handheld consoles like the Switch. The drawbacks do come paired with the ability to access practically any PC storefront you like from the get go, including the Steam, the Epic Game Store, and Xbox Game Pass. However, you are at the mercy of using a platform designed primarily for desktops and gaming laptops, and you'll certainly feel that when the random quirks arise.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

That's not to say Microsoft won't eventually jump on the handheld bandwagon. I'm sure sure the tech giant will eventually bake portable-friendly elements into its operating system and potently even transform devices like the ROG Ally into makeshift Xbox handhelds. The problem is that by the time that happens, a new wave of models with new innards will have likely arrived, meaning Asus' take on the Steam Deck could be superseded.

Of course, that's all future talk, and if you pick up the ROG Ally today, it's still going to boost fps beyond the Steam Deck's abilities and even take on newer Windows handheld like the Zotac Zone and the Legion Go S. In fact, the latter might not keep up with Asus' contender since its APU is lower spec on paper. I'll get back to you with some solid stats once I road-test the handheld for review, but the Ally probably won't come under seige until new Ryzen Z2 Extreme soldiers hit the ground.

All that to say that if you want a punchy portable PC, the Asus ROG Ally is a solid option, one that's still putting up a good handheld fight in 2025.

Already got Valve's handheld? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock for excellent add-ons. Alternatively, take a peek at the best gaming laptops for a beefier mobile rig.