This heroic retro handheld is keeping my physical gaming dreams alive and just got a last minute discount

In a world where physical releases are becoming rarer, the Super Pocket is a beacon of hope. The tiny handheld can run over 500 retro classics using a library of collectable cartridges, and it has even gained the ability to run 3D romps like Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver. You can probably understand why I'm so hyped to see it available for under $50, as it's got so much to offer players burned out with modern digital gaming.

You'll need to be quick, but the Super Pocket Technos Edition is current down to $47.70 from $59.99 at Amazon. At full price, it's already pretty affordable, but the Big Spring Deal has knocked one of the newest flavors down to a record-low price. If blue and white isn't your jam, or you prefer games like Bubble Bobble, you can also grab the Taito Edition for $49.20, which isn't too far off its lowest price last year.

The Technos version of the Super Pocket just dropped under $50 for the first time thanks to Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and it marks a new record low for this specific model.

✅ You collect handhelds

✅ You don't want to mess with emulation Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer to play your own ROMs

UK: £49.95 at Amazon

Even at full price, the Super Pocket is far cheaper than many new Switch games. That admittedly wouldn't be as impressive if this best gaming handheld contender wasn't a fully fledged console with its own library of games, and that's exactly what you're getting with Blaze's multi-platform Game Boy homage.

Each system comes with a bunch of games built in, based on the publisher you pick. As I already spoiled, the black and green Taito flavored model has Bubble Bobble, Space Invaders, Rastan, and 14 other oldies, while the Technos version offers up 15 romps that include Double Dragon, River City Ransome, and Renegade.

None of those ringing any bells? There is also a blue and yellow Capcom Edition that boasts Street Fighter 2, Mega Man, Strider, Ghouls 'n Ghosts, and more for $59.99 at Amazon, but it's not currently discounted. Plus, since every variant is compatible with Blaze's Evercade cartridges, you won't be stuck with the outings pre-loaded on each.

The Taito Super Pocket is my favorite, purely because its colorway gives 2000s cybergoth vibes. Blaze's choice of mint green feels distant enough from classic Game Boy aesthetics to feel pretty fresh, making for a great shelf piece or even an accessory if you're into matching your tech up with outfits. Its vertical layout, disc-shaped d-pad, and face buttons mean it's got all those retro sensibilities, and playing old adventures on it feels right.

There are some shoulder buttons squeezed in around back, and while they're not exactly ergonomic, they're handy for when a game requires them. You'll mostly be playing 2D classics and games with simpler button layouts for now, but since the Super Pocket is compatible with Blaze's new "Giga Carts", it will happily run PS1-era epics like Tomb Raider. I'm personally looking forward to grabbing a copy of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver and escaping to the north of Scotland over the summer to enjoy the Shakespearean vampire adventure in solitude, but I'm sure many of you will also want to bring it on more sociable family holidays.

There are a few smaller drawbacks tied to a physical cartridge-based nature of the Super Pocket compared to alternative devices. While Blaze's console does use emulation to run retro games, everything is baked into each cart, so you won't be able to run your own collection of ROMs or mess around with as many settings. That in turn means you'll need to bring any collections you fancy playing with you on your travels, but if you grew up with handhelds like the Game Boy, that might play into the nostalgic appeal.

The Super Pocket is deliberately antiquated, but it does provide modern provisions in the areas that matter most. For example, you're getting a built-in battery and USB charging, so you won't have to fumble around for AA cells in between sessions. The 3,000mAh battery packs enough juice for around four hours of solid arcade gaming, and mine still has a half charge even though I last plugged it in before Christmas.

If you love buying physical games, need a way to play retro classics, and love collecting handhelds, the Super Pocket is a no-brainer. It's even more worth buying if you already own one of Blaze's consoles like the Evercade VS or the newer Evercade Alpha arcade machine since you'll be able to use the same carts for both. That said, I think this handheld might bring the most joy to players out there who are aiming for a minimalist way to play some fun games that doesn't involve DLC, digital purchases, or any of the tomfoolery that has creeped its way into the modern console experience.

I take a Steam Deck OLED with me everywhere and still bring this little bub along for the ride as a backup, so don't let the fact you have a handheld already stop you.

