This one Nintendo Switch 2 dock feature could make the Steam Deck look silly

Features
By published

I'm a big fan of the Switch 2 dock (get it?)

Nintendo Switch 2 in dock next to JoyCon controller grip and red backdrop
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Look, I get that the Nintendo Switch 2 dock was probably the least exciting part about today's Nintendo Direct. But, the showcase did reveal some details that have firmly piqued my interest as a Steam Deck enthusiast. Unlike most Steam Deck docks, Ninty's new cradle comes with a fan built-in, and that could make all the difference when running demanding adventures at 4K on a big screen.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the company's first 4K console, and while it will be taking to the best gaming handheld stage with a 1080p 120Hz display built in, you'll be able to hit UHD resolutions in docked mode. As someone who regularly uses these hubs, the idea of a much thinner device achieving that boggles my mind, and Ninty's secret weapon could end up being the new integrated fan.

Thermals are just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to gaming handheld performance. If you're looking for a system that's going to hit 4K at lofty frame rates without breaking a sweat, I wouldn't immediately point you towards Nintendo Switch 2. That said, the fact that the console maker has designed its dock with temperature considerations at its forefront tells me it's serious about offering up a high-spec experience, and it could end up making my Steam Deck OLED look a little silly.

Back of Nintendo Switch 2 dock with cut out revealing fan highlighted in blue

(Image credit: Nintendo Switch)

One of the biggest blights to portable performance is thermal throttling, a cursed term that describes when a CPU runs slower due to toasty temperatures. It's something gaming laptops and handhelds can suffer from, and the solution is usually adding more elaborate cooling solutions that make for chonkier designs. It's the reason the likes of the Steam Deck OLED and Asus ROG Ally are much heftier than the Switch 2 and its 2017 sibling, but a necessary evil since it helps push frame rates higher.

I think I can speak for many players when I say a Switch 2 the same size as a handheld PC would have been a bummer. One of the delights of being a Switch player is being able to dive into some games without needing to bench-press a heavy portable, but it does mean Ninty's system is somewhat nerfed in docked mode.

Yet, by moving a powerful fan to the dock rather than squeezing it into the Switch 2 itself, Nintendo may have achieved a better balance than Valve. Sure, you can pick up Steam Deck docks with active cooling included, but they rarely lower thermals in a way that translates to a meaningful performance boost. Neither the Deck's own innards or those third-party cradles can help the portable actually hit anywhere near 4K outside of some lighter indie titles and classic capers.

Razer Handheld Dock Chroma with Steam Deck attached and Tomb Raider Trilogy gameplay on screen.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Keep in mind the Switch 2 is still only 13.9mm thick, just like the 2017 model, so adding a blower style fan to the dock, where it's arguably required most, makes it lightweight in the streets and a bruiser on your gaming TV bench. Nintendo says performance will be fixed to 4K 60Hz and, since console sensibilities mean it's up to developers to ensure games run at those specs, it feels like the console will be able to reliably maintain those visuals using the extra cooling.

Effectively, the Switch 2 dock will help the handheld feel that bit more like traditional console in docked mode compared to its processor and portable PCs. In theory, the system will draw more power and keep everything nice and cool while you mess around with daft creations in Tears of the Kingdom remastered, enjoy a road trip in Mario Kart World, or even play bigger third-party games at 4K.

Breath of the Wild Enhanced Edition gameplay with Link on horse and banner that reads "Enhanced resolution and Frame Rates" at bottom

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The latter is what might end up putting more pressure on the Steam Deck 2 and the long rumored Xbox handheld that's seemingly in the works. Nintendo is typically viewed as a low-spec underdog compared to Sony and Microsoft, and this new system won't remotely be in the same ring as the PS5. What it might do, however, is set a new docked mode approach yet again that makes all the difference compared to existing portables, and this new hybrid solution has been a long time coming.

Simply put, it's going to be a lot harder to justify using a Steam Deck dock to play games at 1080p with pretty low frame rates with a 4K Switch 2 around, and that should be enough to spark change within the handheld scene. Just keep in mind that AI upscaling might also be lurking beneath the surface, meaning the console could be one of the first to leverage DLSS.

Still weighing up your handheld choices? Take a peek at the Switch 2 vs Steam Deck for a complete comparison and upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 games for new releases. Alternatively, check out the best gaming monitors if you want a new screen ahead of Ninty's new console launch.

See more Platform Features
CATEGORIES
Phil Hayton
Phil Hayton
Hardware Editor

I’ve been messing around with PCs, video game consoles, and tech since before I could speak. Don’t get me wrong, I kickstarted my relationship with technology by jamming a Hot Wheels double-decker bus into my parent’s VCR, but we all have to start somewhere. I even somehow managed to become a walking, talking buyer’s guide at my teenage supermarket job, which helped me accept my career fate. So, rather than try to realise my musician dreams, or see out my University degree, I started running my own retro pop culture site and writing about video games and tech for the likes of TechRadar, The Daily Star, and the BBC before eventually ending up with a job covering graphics card shenanigans at PCGamesN. Now, I’m your friendly neighbourhood Hardware Editor at GamesRadar, and it’s my job to make sure you can kick butt in all your favourite games using the best gaming hardware, whether you’re a sucker for handhelds like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch or a hardcore gaming PC enthusiast.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about nintendo switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware

Nintendo has a plan to combat Switch 2 scalpers, and it involves a Nintendo Switch Online membership and "a certain amount of time" spent in-game
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware

The Nintendo Switch 2's internal storage is eight times bigger than original, sitting at 256GB
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware

Nintendo has a plan to combat Switch 2 scalpers, and it involves a Nintendo Switch Online membership and "a certain amount of time" spent in-game
See more latest
Most Popular
The Duskbloods screenshot Switch 2
Everything we know about The Duskbloods
Nintendo Switch 2 first look
Everything announced at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct
Metroid Prime 4 Switch 2 screenshot
I'm an FPS gamer at heart and the new Switch 2 Joy-Con could finally call me back to Nintendo
Mario standing in front of bridge with green line dividing blurry image on left and sharper image on right.
AI upscaling explained: the secret sauce boosting GPU and console performance
Mario Kart World
Mario Kart World: Everything we know about the upcoming Switch 2 game
An enemy approaches the Doom Slayer in Doom: The Dark Ages as their gun is raised, while in the background a gigantic titan demon fights a mech
Doom: The Dark Ages' weighty shield saw and gory melee are vital to its refreshed combat loop: "The guns are more like rhythm guitars this time"
Apollo 13
The 35 greatest movies about space travel
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Yasuke getting kicked in the face by an NPC
I'm pushing Assassin's Creed Shadows' hidden morality system to its limits and it's already cost me an ally
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again's Muse is terrifying, but I wish he'd never been unmasked
Spider-Man: Brand New Day comic cover
Spider-Man: Brand New Day - How Peter Parker and Mary Jane's break up led to one of the wall-crawler's most transformative comic eras