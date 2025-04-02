This one Nintendo Switch 2 dock feature could make the Steam Deck look silly

Look, I get that the Nintendo Switch 2 dock was probably the least exciting part about today's Nintendo Direct. But, the showcase did reveal some details that have firmly piqued my interest as a Steam Deck enthusiast. Unlike most Steam Deck docks, Ninty's new cradle comes with a fan built-in, and that could make all the difference when running demanding adventures at 4K on a big screen.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is the company's first 4K console, and while it will be taking to the best gaming handheld stage with a 1080p 120Hz display built in, you'll be able to hit UHD resolutions in docked mode. As someone who regularly uses these hubs, the idea of a much thinner device achieving that boggles my mind, and Ninty's secret weapon could end up being the new integrated fan.

Thermals are just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to gaming handheld performance. If you're looking for a system that's going to hit 4K at lofty frame rates without breaking a sweat, I wouldn't immediately point you towards Nintendo Switch 2. That said, the fact that the console maker has designed its dock with temperature considerations at its forefront tells me it's serious about offering up a high-spec experience, and it could end up making my Steam Deck OLED look a little silly.

(Image credit: Nintendo Switch)

One of the biggest blights to portable performance is thermal throttling, a cursed term that describes when a CPU runs slower due to toasty temperatures. It's something gaming laptops and handhelds can suffer from, and the solution is usually adding more elaborate cooling solutions that make for chonkier designs. It's the reason the likes of the Steam Deck OLED and Asus ROG Ally are much heftier than the Switch 2 and its 2017 sibling, but a necessary evil since it helps push frame rates higher.

I think I can speak for many players when I say a Switch 2 the same size as a handheld PC would have been a bummer. One of the delights of being a Switch player is being able to dive into some games without needing to bench-press a heavy portable, but it does mean Ninty's system is somewhat nerfed in docked mode.

Yet, by moving a powerful fan to the dock rather than squeezing it into the Switch 2 itself, Nintendo may have achieved a better balance than Valve. Sure, you can pick up Steam Deck docks with active cooling included, but they rarely lower thermals in a way that translates to a meaningful performance boost. Neither the Deck's own innards or those third-party cradles can help the portable actually hit anywhere near 4K outside of some lighter indie titles and classic capers.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Keep in mind the Switch 2 is still only 13.9mm thick, just like the 2017 model, so adding a blower style fan to the dock, where it's arguably required most, makes it lightweight in the streets and a bruiser on your gaming TV bench. Nintendo says performance will be fixed to 4K 60Hz and, since console sensibilities mean it's up to developers to ensure games run at those specs, it feels like the console will be able to reliably maintain those visuals using the extra cooling.

Effectively, the Switch 2 dock will help the handheld feel that bit more like traditional console in docked mode compared to its processor and portable PCs. In theory, the system will draw more power and keep everything nice and cool while you mess around with daft creations in Tears of the Kingdom remastered, enjoy a road trip in Mario Kart World, or even play bigger third-party games at 4K.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The latter is what might end up putting more pressure on the Steam Deck 2 and the long rumored Xbox handheld that's seemingly in the works. Nintendo is typically viewed as a low-spec underdog compared to Sony and Microsoft, and this new system won't remotely be in the same ring as the PS5. What it might do, however, is set a new docked mode approach yet again that makes all the difference compared to existing portables, and this new hybrid solution has been a long time coming.

Simply put, it's going to be a lot harder to justify using a Steam Deck dock to play games at 1080p with pretty low frame rates with a 4K Switch 2 around, and that should be enough to spark change within the handheld scene. Just keep in mind that AI upscaling might also be lurking beneath the surface, meaning the console could be one of the first to leverage DLSS.

Still weighing up your handheld choices? Take a peek at the Switch 2 vs Steam Deck for a complete comparison and upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 games for new releases. Alternatively, check out the best gaming monitors if you want a new screen ahead of Ninty's new console launch.