The new DC Universe has a start date: Creature Commandos launches in December

The first DCU show is coming sooner than we think – and we're so ready.

According to a Warner Bros. panel at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Creature Commandos is set to premiere December 2024 on Max.

The seven-episode animated series, based on the characters created by J. M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick, sees Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) create a black ops team of monstrous prisoners. The team of military superhumans is comprised of a vampire, a werewolf, and a gorgon, along with a human leader.

The cast includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as the Bride of Frankenstein, Zoe Chao as scientist Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, Anya Calotra as Circe, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

Creature Commandos marks the first entry in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe titled Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. The second entry will be Superman, due out July 11, 2025 and starring David Corenswet as the titular Man of Steel. The next movie in the lineup will be Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow starring House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El. The second TV series will be Peacemaker season 2, starring John Cena.

"It was written and ready to go," Gunn previously told ScreenRant of the decision to put Creature Commandos out first. "We thought it worked well as an aperitif before the meal of Superman."

For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about.