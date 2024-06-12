I never travel without my favorite gaming earbuds - and they’ve finally hit a record-low price at Amazon

I first reviewed the Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds in March last year, and I’ve been watching for deals ever since. Sadly, I’ve not been met with success. Razer’s PlayStation-themed buds have been stuck at MSRP for months, only ever dipping to $137 once this year. That’s all changed today, though, with a brand new record-low price at Amazon.

Today’s discount drops the PlayStation edition down to $127.99 (was $149.99) for a roughly $20 saving in the US. That’s not a major discount in the grand scheme of things, but considering these have been so stubborn in holding on to their MSRP I’ll certainly take it. When I say I’ve been waiting for this kind of saving, I mean it - I’ve been checking this Amazon page at least once a week over the last few months. That’s because these are the best gaming earbuds I’ve tested yet - perfectly pairing convenience with performance and doing it all at a fantastic price even at full whack.

For reference, the Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless Speednova currently sits at $199.99 at Amazon for a similar set of features. I’ve scrolled through Amazon, and the closest alternative I can find at the Hammerhead Hyperspeed’s price point is the Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2 (down to $103.99, was $129.99). That’s without a low-latency 2.4GHz receiver and with a ‘frequently returned’ disclaimer on Amazon’s site.

Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed (PlayStation version) | $149.99 $127.99 at Amazon

Save $22 - It’s a smaller saving, but the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeeds were already well-priced at MSRP and they’ve only ever been discounted twice before today. Even then, we only dropped down to $137.99 which makes today’s $127.99 position a record-low. Buy it if: ✅ You want earbuds for everyday use and play

✅ You play across PS5, handhelds, mobile, and PC

✅ ANC is a priority Don't buy it if: ❌ You need to play on Xbox

❌ You want a newer Bluetooth version Price Check: Walmart: $133.85 | Best Buy: OOS UK: £149.99 £109.97 at Amazon

Should you buy the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeeds?

(Image credit: Future)

I don’t take a trip without the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeed earbuds. With a solid 32 hours of battery life split between six hours in the buds and 26 in the case, active noise cancellation, a speedy 2.4GHz USB-C receiver, an easy Bluetooth connection, and excellent audio they’re a must-pack.

My initial testing put these buds through Dragon Quest Builders 2 and Pokemon Legends Arceus on Nintendo Switch, as well as The Last of Us Part 2 and Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 and Doom Eternal on PC. The Hammerheads shouldered all that with aplomb, offering bassy rumbles where needed and particularly keen attention to full-bodied dialogue.

Since testing the Razer Hammerhead Hyperspeeds further after my review, I’ve also noticed that they’re even slightly better than my AirPods Pros (first gen) at blocking low-frequency sounds through ANC. While the fit isn’t quite as comfortable as Apple’s iteration (and I did drop integrations with my phone and watch), they’re still a sophisticated set of buds.

I’d recommend these buds to anyone after a set of gaming-focused (read fast) earbuds that can easily double up for everyday music and calls while out and about. However, there are two situations that call for something else. If you need to rely on tap gestures a lot, I’d look elsewhere. My frustrations with the reliability (or lack thereof) of the Hammerheads have continued, to the point where I don’t even try communicating through these touch movements anymore. Similarly, if you need a set of buds for Xbox play you’ll want to take a look at the dedicated Xbox variant instead of this PlayStation option - though the price is slightly higher still.

Of course, if you want full power you’ll want to check out the best gaming headsets on the market. Or, to make sure you’re getting that cord-free experience, take a look at the best wireless gaming headsets available. We’re also rounding up all the best PC headsets for more desktop-based options.