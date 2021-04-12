Fortnite weapon upgrades - how to upgrade weapons in Season 6

The way that Fortnite weapon upgrades can be obtained has changed in recent seasons, so if you're trying to figure out how to upgrade your weapons in Fortnite then you're not alone. Previously if you wanted to improve the gun you had on hand, all you had to do was find one of the many Fortnite weapon upgrade benches that were situated around the island and spend some mats to make the necessary enhancement, but those handy workstations are now locked away in the vault. To procure Fortnite weapon upgrades now, you must meet with one of the specific Fortnite characters that offer upgrades, then invest some Fortnite gold bars from your cache to complete the process.

It's important that you find the right character to do the job, and that's where we come in. We've been travelling around Fortnite to meet all of the NPCs and determine which of them deliver a Fortnite weapon upgrades service, so if you're ready to increase the rarity of your chosen shooter then we've got all the information you need.

Fortnite Weapon Upgrades locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the map above we've marked all of the Fortnite weapon upgrades locations currently available in Season 6, where you'll find characters who will upgrade your weapons for you. Thankfully in this season all of these NPCs only have a single spawn location, making them easier to track down – though they still might not be there if another player has already eliminated them. The following characters offer a Fortnite weapon upgrades service:

Bandolette

Dummy

Jonesy The First

Jules

The Reaper

Remedy

How to get Fortnite weapon upgrades in Season 6

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've found one of the characters that offer Fortnite weapon upgrades, you need to equip the gun you want to improve then talk to them. You'll see the outline of the weapon appear on the wheel of options, so highlight it then follow the prompts to confirm the upgrade. The cost is a nominal amount of gold bars, though if you're completely spent up already then you can alway complete a quick quest for the character first to top up your balance.

