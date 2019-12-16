Fortnite TIE fighter crash site locations: How to raise your banner to capture TIE fighter crash sites

Everything has taken on a serious Star Wars theme in the game this week, and one of the additions to the newly snowy Battle Royale island is a number of Fortnite TIE fighter crash sites, to tie in (no pun intended) with the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. These are guarded by a crew of First Order Stormtroopers, who you'll need to deal with if you want to complete one of the entries in the Star Wars challenges and continue your Fortnite progress. If you're working towards completing this task then you've come to the right place, as we've scouted out the island to identify all of the Fortnite TIE fighter crash site locations. So, without further delay, here's everything you need to know about how to raise your banner to capture TIE fighter crash sites in Fortnite.

Fortnite TIE fighter crash site locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As you can see from the map above, there are five Fortnite TIE fighter crash site locations scattered across the island. These all have a plume of black smoke rising from them, so you should be able to spot them from a distance as long as you're heading in the right direction.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As you approach the Fortnite TIE fighter crash site, you'll encounter a group of First Order Stormtroopers so make sure you collect some weapons before you arrive in the area. These Stormtroopers are a better shot than their movie counterparts, so you're best off finding cover and picking them off from a distance as if you run around in the open you'll lose health fast. Fallen Stormtroopers may drop a First Order Blaster Rifle, which has infinite ammo so you should definitely grab one when you get the chance.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

After all of the Stormtroopers are defeated, you'll be able to interact with the flag in order to complete this task. Approach it and follow the 'Claim' prompt to raise your banner to capture TIE fighter crash site. You'll need to do this at a number of Fortnite TIE fighter crash sites to fully complete that particular Star Wars challenge, so keep it up and may the Force be with you.

