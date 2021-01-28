Fortnite Stone Statues locations: Where to emote at stone statues in Fortnite

If you're wondering where to emote at stone statues in Fortnite then we have the locations you need. These Fortnite stone statues locations are circles of rocks that have popped up at various places around the island, with what looks like strange runes carved into their surfaces. It's not clear if they have some deeper, perhaps even spiritual purpose, but for the time being at least they are important if you're working your way through the Fortnite Week 9 quests.

One of those requires you to emote at stone statues, and if there's anything we've learnt over the years it's that Fortnite players will use any excuse to fire up their best dance moves, so this quest will no doubt be well received. As they're not the easiest things to find, we've pulled out several Fortnite stone statues locations for you in this guide, so you can get to where you need to emote without any delay or issue.

Fortnite Stone Statues locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

So far we've found three different Fortnite stone statues locations, which we've indicated on the map above. This may not be an exhaustive list, but as you only need to emote at stone statues once it should give you more than enough options to tick this quest off your list. Further information on where to find each of these rock formations follows below, if you need any additional pointers.

Fortnite Stone Statues - 1) south of Holly Hedges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first Fortnite stone statues can be found by heading south from Holly Hedges, until you reach the coast. Just along the shoreline from Rainbow Rentals, you'll find them on a hill amongst some trees.

Fortnite Stone Statues - 2) northeast of Lazy Lake

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The second Fortnite stone statues are located to the northeast of Lazy Lake, if you follow the road towards the Fork Knife Food Truck and the desert. Before you reach the bridge with a bus parked on it, you'll see them up a dirt track off to the side of the street.

Fortnite Stone Statues - 3) east of Catty Corner

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The third Fortnite stone statues can be reached if you make your way east of Catty Corner, and cross to the other side of Mount H7. Just beyond Base Camp Hotel and out of the snow, you'll be able to pick them out on the coast near to a small wooden shack.

