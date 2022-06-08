How to get Spider-Man Zero in Fortnite

The Fortnite Spider-Man Zero skin is the latest variant of the superhero's outfit to be added to the battle royale, after the default and No Way Home versions, alongside various style options, were released back in Season 1 of the current chapter. This particular skin represents Spidey's appearance in the new Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic book series, with the first issue being released on June 8, 2022. There's a long running collaboration that has been established between Fortnite and Marvel, so it's no surprise to see more crossovers happening in both the game and comic world, but if you want to add the Fortnite Spider-Man Zero outfit to your locker then here's what you need to know.

How to get the Fortnite Spider-Man Zero skin (Image: © Epic Games) Initially, the only way to get the Fortnite Spider-Man Zero skin is to purchase issue #1 of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War, either physically in print or digitally via the Marvel Comics app and Marvel Unlimited. However you get your issue, you'll also receive a code with it that can then be claimed via fortnite.com/redeem (opens in new tab) to add the Fortnite Spider-Man Zero outfit to your account – once redeemed, it will appear in your locker next time you log in to the game. Future comics in the five-issue series will also include codes for an Iron Man wrap, Wolverine pickaxe, plus a Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War spray and loading screen.

Fortnite Indiana Jones skin (Image credit: Epic Games) Here's when the Fortnite Indiana Jones skin unlocks and how to get his outfit when it does.

If you don't want, or aren't able, to buy the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic then don't fret, as this item won't stay exclusive forever. Epic have confirmed that the Fortnite Spider-Man Zero skin will be available to purchase from the Item Shop at a later date, though an exact release window or price in V-Bucks for this hasn't been revealed just yet. The final comic in the series is due to release on September 28, 2022, and it's unlikely that these issue-based items will be made available separately before then, so you'll need to remain patient for a while if you go down this route.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite quests | Fortnite characters | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite Ballers | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite Reality Seeds | Fortnite Groovy Grove