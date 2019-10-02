Fortnite Rift Zone locations: What are Rift Zones and where do you find them?

Even if you don't recognise them by their official name of Fortnite Rift Zones, you will no doubt have seen them as they've gradually been expanding around the island during Fortnite Season 10. In keeping with the theme for this season of being "Out of Time", these Fortnite Rift Zones enclose particular locations within a large blue orb then convert them into a different period of time. Not only does this switch up the landscape inside the dome, but they also change the rules for how Fortnite behaves whilst you're in them, such as reducing the gravity or allowing you to deploy a glider at will.

Knowing where to find Rift Zone will also be a big help if you're tackling the Fortnite Worlds Collide challenges, as they're an integral part of several missions that featured in Week 3. Read on, and we'll show you exactly where to find all of the current Fortnite Rift Zones, and detail the effects they have on players within.

Fortnite Rift Zone locations

As you can see on the Fortnite map above, there are currently six different Fortnite Rift Zones on the island. These can be found at Loot Lake, Gotham City (formerly Tilted Towers/Neo Tilted), Retail Row (formerly Mega Mall), Greasy Grove (formerly the frozen lake), Moisty Palms (formerly Paradise Palms), and a new area named Starry Suburbs north of Pleasant Park. If you venture into any of these areas, here's what you can expect to encounter:

Fortnite Rift Zone - Loot Lake

The Fortnite Rift Zone at Loot Lake is suspended in the midst of an explosion, and there's one of the Fortnite rifts right in the middle of it. The area is affected by low gravity, allowing you to jump greater distances and fall further without taking any damage.

Fortnite Rift Zone - Gotham City

This Fortnite Rift Zone was introduced as part of the Fortnite x Batman event to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Batman, and it has converted Tilted Towers/Neo Tilted into our very own version of Gotham City. As you explore the dark and gloomy streets, you can safely leap off high ledges and rooftops as you can deploy your batwings glider at any point.

Fortnite Rift Zone - Retail Row

When the Fortnite Rift Zone appeared at Retail Row, it reverted back to its more humble roots before it was upgraded to the Mega Mall. This area has now gone dark and been infested by The Horde, so you'll need to watch out for attacks from Fiends in addition to opponents.

Fortnite Rift Zone - Greasy Grove

The frozen lake north of Polar Peak has been defrosted, which means Greasy Grove is back in this Fortnite Rift Zone. In keeping with the fast food theme of the area, Tacos will be fall from the sky at certain times, forcing all players to dance – but while dancing you can't take damage from enemies and regenerate 20 health per second.

Fortnite Rift Zone - Moisty Palms

Finally some water has been returned to the desert biome thanks to this Fortnite Rift Zone, which means that trees have sprouted all around the area where Paradise Palms has become Moisty Palms. This whole location has now been turned into a giant prop hunt, so click crouch to turn yourself into an object. You can still move around in this state, while the aim trigger locks you in place until you press it again and the shoot trigger turns you back into your character again.

Fortnite Rift Zone - Starry Suburbs

This Fortnite Rift Zone differs from the others, as rather than altering an existing area or reverting it back to a previous state it has created an entirely new point of interest. While you're in this area keep an eye and ear open for the twinkling gold stars that fall from the sky, as interacting with these can spawn rare weapons to help you on your way.

