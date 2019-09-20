How to watch the Fortnite x Batman crossover premiere

The Fortnite x Batman crossover event is officially coming this weekend, and you can watch its big premiere event right here. Epic Games is keeping hush on details about what the reveal event will include and what's coming to the game itself, but the leaks that have already surfaced so far point to new items (including the Grapnel Gun) special challenges, and unlockable cosmetics.

The reveal event will begin on Saturday, September 21 at 5 am PDT / 8 am EDT / 1 pm BST, and there's no telling how long it will go for. If you're planning on watching it live, you should make sure that you link up your Epic account with your Google account so you can get a free in-game reward - check out the official instructions for how to do that here . Again, we don't know what the item will be, but Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze would probably make some kind of "cool" pun about it. No, he'd definitely make some kind of "cool" pun.

Fortnite has gotten pretty good at this whole "crossover" thing, linking up with Prominent Brands of all kinds, including The Avengers, John Wick, Borderlands, and Stranger Things. They typically manifest in the game via special modes - or, more recently, Rift Zones - and special cosmetics that can be earned via limited-time challenges. It looks like Batman will definitely get a Rift Zone of his own, with a special Gotham-themed skin applied to the Tilted area. Yes, that means Tilted Town will probably hit the ol' dusty trail in the near future.

You can watch the Fortnite x Batman crossover event here, and stay tuned for more info about the event and associated challenges as they roll out into the game. Have a happy Batman Day, everybody.