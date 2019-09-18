Fortnite Batman event leaked and it could be coming soon

A Fortnite Batman crossover is happening, and it's probably coming very soon. Seasoned Fortnite leaker Lucas7yoshi has shared a bumper crop of details on the unannounced crossover event pulled from update files for the game, revealing new items straight from the world of the caped crusader, and what appears to be a new Rift Zone that turns Tilted Towers into the grim, grey streets of Gotham City.

Two of the items discovered so far are the Grapnel Gun and the Explosive Batarang. The Grapnel Gun isn't just a reskin of the Grappler: while it also pulls you towards distant targets, once you get close you'll automatically deploy your own Bat cape. My guess is that it will work like a more fast and agile glider.

The second item is the Explosive Batarang. Not only does this little gadget explode when enemies are nearby, it also homes in on targets and sticks to walls if you miss.

Here's a top-level look at the map for the new (presumed) Gotham City Rift Zone. Looks like it will be perfect for swooping around and sticking fools with Batarangs.

The leaks also indicate the crossover will include an array of challenges, and it's a safe bet that you'll be able to pick up at least one new skin at the cash shop. Maybe you'll finally be able to have that label-crossing Harley Quinn/Black Widow fight by the time this Fortnite Batman event is over. Speaking of which, it's a decent bet that the event will begin (or already be in progress) by Saturday, September 21 - which is this year's Batman day . Yes, there is such a thing as Batman day.

We'll keep an eye out for any official announcements about the Fortnite Batman crossover event and share them with you when they come in. Until then, you can check out what's new in the latest Fortnite patch notes .