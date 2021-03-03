Fortnite Restaurant Kitchens locations - where to visit different restaurant kitchens

Fortnite restaurant kitchens are where the culinary magic happens and this week you have to find two different restaurant kitchens in Fortnite for the Week 14 quests. We've never eaten a Sticks Starving Crew Combo Meal or a Double Durrr Burger but they're no doubt delicious. For one of this week's Fortnite you need to assume the role of a fry cook, and visit two of these kitchens to tick them off your list. Not everywhere that serves food in Fortnite is classed as a restaurant, however, so you do need to be selective about which joints you head to. With that in mind, allow us to guide you to all of the Fortnite restaurant kitchens locations that count.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars | Fortnite bounties | Fortnite characters | Fortnite Razor Crest | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 | Fortnite Predator | Fortnite Predators apartment | Fortnite Winter Trials event | Fortnite cars | Fortnite cookbooks | Fortnite gas pumps | Fortnite foraged items

Fortnite Restaurant Kitchens locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Although there are various eateries dotted around the island, there are only four that are considered to officially be restaurants. These are Sticks, The Pizza Pit, Butter Barn, and The Durrr Burger, which we've marked on the map above - any two will count the challenge done. We've also got an individual description of all the Fortnite restaurant kitchens locations, in case you need any help pinpointing exactly where you need to go.

Fortnite Restaurant Kitchen at Sticks

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Go through either of the gray doors on the ground floor, to enter the long narrow Fortnite restaurant kitchen to the rear of the counter.

Fortnite Restaurant Kitchen at The Pizza Pit

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Go behind the counter on the ground floor and through the gray door, where you'll find a modest Fortnite restaurant kitchen being encroached by sand.

Fortnite Restaurant Kitchen at Butter Barn

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Go behind the bar on the ground floor and look for a gray door next to an ice machine, then go through it and down the stairs into the basement – the Fortnite restaurant kitchen in on the left hand side.

Fortnite Restaurant Kitchen at The Durrr Burger

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Go behind the counter on the ground floor, and you'll find a large Fortnite restaurant kitchen to the rear of it.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack