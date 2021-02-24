Fortnite Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks location - where to bathe in the Purple Pool

You'll be looking for the Fortnite Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks to bathe in it. It sounds like a terrible idea swim in there but quests be questing. It's actually part of the large scale energy production set up in the power plant, harnessing the raw energy generated by Kevin the Cube. If you aren't a veteran of the battle royale then you might not have experienced this, but back in 2018 a giant purple cube (called Kevin) spent a month rolling around the map before turning into a floating island and flying over the island – they were wild times. Not that you need to know any of this to complete the relevant entry in the Fortnite Week 13 quests, but it at least provides some background to what's going on.

Your first thoughts for a Fortnite Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks might be one of the tanks at the base of the cooling towers, though if you try to take a swim in those in Fortnite then you'll quickly be frustrated as the updrafts will constantly launch you into the air on your glider before you can break the surface. Instead, follow our guide to finding the Fortnite Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks location and you can bathe in suspicious glowing goo to your heart's content.

Fortnite Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Naturally, the Fortnite Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks is found within that named location, so you'll need to head to the power plant point of interest in the northeast corner of the island to get started.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Look for the main building just off the parking lot, which is marked as building 2 in several places on the outside. It also has Kevolution Energy in big purple letters across the front, so it shouldn't be too difficult to spot.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once inside, head through the doors towards the center of the building, and you'll find a large glowing purple pool in the middle. All you need to do now is hop in and have a little splash about, ticking off this quest in the process.

