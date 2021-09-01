Where to leave a Fortnite IO car at an alien settlement location

To leave a Fortnite IO car at an alien settlement you need to know two things – where to get that specific vehicle, and which location you have to deliver it to. You may have previously noticed the sleek black rides as pictured above, but perhaps you didn't make the connection that they have the Imagined Order emblem displayed on the side to denote them as IO cars. There are plenty of vehicles dotted around Fortnite, but if you want to pick up this one in particular to complete the legendary quest then here's where to find a Fortnite IO car and how to leave it at an alien settlement.

Fortnite IO Car at an Alien Settlement location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

A Fortnite IO car is a somewhat rare find, but they're usually parked up outside Fortnite satellite stations and we've marked the seven locations of those bases on the map above. The ultimate destination you're heading to for the alien settlement is Holly Hatchery on the west side of the island, so the most convenient station to visit is Discovery Dish to the west of Believer Beach, followed by Dampy Dish southwest of Sludgy Swamp – now the rivers have dried up you can easily drive north without worrying about getting stranded in the water. Naturally, you can visit any of those bases to look for the vehicle you need, but you'll potentially have a long drive ahead of you to reach Holly Hatchery with a greater risk of your ride getting destroyed along the way.

Once you're in a Fortnite IO car you just need to drive to Holly Hatchery, which is easiest to do by following the roads, but if your vehicle has Fortnite off-road tires attached (or you add them yourself) then you're able to head over the hills for a more direct route. On arrival at Holly Hatchery, you can exit the Fortnite IO car to leave it at an alien settlement and tick off this quest.

