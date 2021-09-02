Where to find Fortnite stolen IO intel and destroy it

Marigold wants you hunting down a piece of Fortnite stolen IO intel to destroy i it for this week 13 challenge in Chapter 2, Season 7. Before you do this, make sure you’ve already repaired two pieces of IO equipment and built 25 structures in Corny Complex. There are only three pieces of stolen intel and they’re scattered across the northern half of the Island. To complete this Fortnite quests entry, all you need to do is find one of the pieces of stolen intel and interact with it to destroy it. Once you’ve done that, you need to find Marigold’s message at the dead drop. Here are all the locations for Fortnite stolen IO intel on the Island.

Fortnite stolen IO intel locations:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When you have this challenge available, the map will mark the three intel Fortnite stolen IO intel for you. None of them are in named locations, so you’ll have to go out of your way to find them. You’re looking for a glowing document on the ground in some form of structure which varies depending on the location. The best thing to do is pick the one that’s closest to the Battle Bus’ flight path and then dive down towards it and destroy it immediately. You only need to follow the interact button prompt to destroy it. Once you’ve done that, you can move onto the next Fortnite Epic quest.

Fortnite stolen IO intel at old Stealthy Stronghold: This stolen intel document can be found within the cluster of buildings in the northern part of the old Stealthy Stronghold. It’s the large, octagonal structure by the north coast of the Island near Pleasant Park. The document is in the bottom floor of the southwest building in behind some wooden crates. Fortnite stolen IO intel near Steamy Stacks: You need to head to the group of destroyed houses on the cliff edge that is directly northwest of Steamy Stacks. Go into the bottom floor of the brick house and you’ll find the document near the garage and next to some metal shelves. Fortnite stolen IO intel next to the river: This stolen intel is inside a caravan next to the river that passes the south side of Steamy Stacks. Head to the curve in the river between Corny Complex and Steamy Stacks that is marked on the map. As you approach, ideally from a glider, you’ll be able to see a large metal caravan nearby. The document is inside.

Marigold will reward you with 30,000XP for getting this Epic quest challenge done which will help you level up this season’s Battle Pass. Completing all of Marigold’s Fortnite Epic challenges in week 13 will grant you a total of 210,000 XP, so it’s worth your while seeking out a piece of intel to destroy before Fortnite Season 8 rolls around.

