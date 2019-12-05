Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens: Where to find them all for the Alter Ego challenge

We now have all nine mission sets available for the current season, which means players are going to be looking to wrap up their challenges by tracking down all the secret collectibles hidden away in their reward images. Finding all of these Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens is crucial to completing one of the Alter Ego challenges, because you have to pick up all eight of them to unlock the legendary Sorana outfit for your locker. Collecting each of the F-O-R-T-N-I-T-E letters hidden in loading screens is only possible once you've beaten enough of the weekly challenges from the Fortnite missions to earn a new loading image which features the letter somewhere. If you want to reach 100% completion for all of the challenge sets in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 then read on, and we'll reveal the exact locations to search for each of the Fortnite hidden letters and the bonus XP drop from week 9.

Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The above Fortnite map now has the locations for all of the Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens, as well as the XP drop.

Week 1 Fortnite hidden letter in loading screen - F

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The loading screen unlocked by completing eight of the Fortnite New World challenges for Week 1 shows a group of characters surveying the new island. If you look towards the right hand side of the image, you should be able to spot an F sat at the top of a cliff, which is just to the east of Lazy Lake.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Head to the top of the hill east of Lazy Lake, and you should be able to spot a bare patch of ground behind a rock. Approach it and you'll reveal the Fortnite hidden letter in the loading screen for Week 1, as long as you've completed enough of the challenges already to unlock it.

Week 2 Fortnite hidden letter in loading screen - O

(Image credit: Epic Games)

For beating eight of the Fortnite Open Water challenges from Week 2, you'll get a loading screen of a successful fishing trip. Look closely underneath the deck of the clifftop building in the background and you'll see an O tucked away behind the support struts.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This building is found on the north coast at Craggy Cliffs, so head there then follow the top of the cliffs underneath the deck. As you make your way through the supports, the Fortnite hidden letter in the loading screen for Week 2 will pop up by the rocks as long as you've unlocked the challenge for it already.

Week 3 Fortnite hidden letter in loading screen - R

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've ticked off eight of the Fortnite Forged In Slurp challenges in Week 3, your reward is this loading screen showing the new Rippley skin emerging from the dubious waters. Underneath the pipe pumping out slurp into the swamp is a hidden R amongst the girders.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The pipe in question is coming out of the northeast side of the Slurpy Swamp factory, so make your way to the glowing lake of slurp in that area. Approach the supports under the pipe and the Fortnite hidden letter in the loading screen for Week 3 will appear, if you've beaten enough challenges to unlock it.

Week 4 Fortnite hidden letter in loading screen - T

(Image credit: Epic Games)

After beating eight of the Week 4 Fortnite Dockyard Deal challenges, you'll receive a new loading screen showing the eponymous deal taking place at a dockyard. Cast your eyes up to the top right corner, and you'll see a hidden T perched atop a crane platform.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

These cranes are located at, you guessed it, Dirty Docks, along the south side of that named location. Head over to this area and either land on top of the crane platform, or climb up the spiral stairs to reach it from ground level. The stairs leading up to the western crane will reveal the Fortnite hidden letter in the loading screen for Week 4, providing you've completed the relevant number of challenges first.

Week 5 Fortnite hidden letter in loading screen - N

(Image credit: Epic Games)

After you finish off eight of the Fortnite The Lowdown challenges for Week 5, a fresh loading screen will be your reward showing a secret meeting going down. Up in the top left corner, larger than in previous weeks, you'll spot a hidden N above a barrel on a raised walkway.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you don't recognise it, this location is one of the Fortnite EGO outposts just south of Holly Hedges. Go inside the hangar here then up the steps on the left to reach the upper walkway, and as you approach the yellow barrels the Fortnite hidden letter in the loading screen for Week 5 will appear, so long as you've finished enough of the challenges first.

Week 6 Fortnite hidden letter in loading screen - I

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've dealt with eight of the Fortnite Hunter and the Hunted challenges from Week 6, you'll get a new loading screen as a prize which depicts Rippley hiding in a barn, while their (presumably evil) red counterpart Sludge searches for them. Up top on a raised wooden walkway, you should be able to see a hidden I peering through the guardrail.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Unsurprisingly, you'll find this barn over at Frenzy Farm, and the building you want is just northeast of the main farm house. Go into the big red barn, then work up the wooden walkways until you're above the large open entrance on the west side. Near a window on this upper walkway, the Fortnite hidden letter in the loading screen for Week 6 will appear, providing that you did enough challenges to unlock it.

Week 7 Fortnite hidden letter in loading screen - T

(Image credit: Epic Games)

After completing eight of the Fortnite Trick Shot challenges from Week 7, the above loading screen will be yours which shows a face off taking place in the woods. Have a look in the background and you can pick out a hidden T, nestled under the wooden bridge supports by the river.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This bridge can be found in the northwest corner of Weeping Woods, tucked away amongst the trees. Approach the underside of the bridge on the north side of the river, where the Fortnite hidden letter in the loading screen for Week 7 will pop up, as long as you've finished enough of the challenges to unlock it.

Week 8 Fortnite hidden letter in loading screen - E

(Image credit: Epic Games)

After you've finished eight of the Fortnite Dive challenges for Week 8, you'll receive the loading screen shown above featuring the gang leaping off a dam to escape what looks like an army of Sludges. Perched on top of a lamp post, you should be able to see the hidden E.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The dam, if you're not familiar with it, is directly east of Slurpy Swamp and sits on the western edge of the large lake. There's an opening in the middle of the dam which lets water flow from one side to the other, and directly above that you'll find the lamp post in question. Build up to it and reach the Fortnite hidden letter in the loading screen for Week 8, provided that you've cleared the required number of challenges first to unlock it.

Week 9 Fortnite hidden XP Drop in loading screen

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Beat eight of the Fortnite Chaos Rising challenges and you'll unlock the above loading screen, showing a character observing a set of monitors. Look closely at the display near the middle, and you'll spot the unmistakeable shape of the XP shield next to a cube.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you don't recognise the cube, it's a tribute to our old friend Kevin, and this statue can be found in the parking lot at Steamy Stacks. Make your way there, where you'll find it in the southwest corner of this named location, and the Fortnite hidden XP drop in the loading screen for Week 9 will appear alongside the memorial as long as you've beaten the necessary amount of challenges first to unlock it.

