Fortnite Hunter and the Hunted challenges: How to finish the entire Chapter 2 Season 1 Week 6 mission

If you'd like some help with taking on the Fortnite Hunter and the Hunted challenges for week 6 (previously listed as Fortnite Hide and Seek challenges before they were renamed), then we've got all the information you need right here. As well as harvesting up a variety of materials, you'll need to forage some items and call in at certain types of locations new for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 as you make your way through the tasks at hand. This process is now particularly rewarding, as each challenge you tick off will add a whopping 52,000 XP to your total, meaning you'll be shifting through the ranks in Fortnite in no time. Read on and we'll explain the best ways to tackle all of the Fortnite Hunter and the Hunted challenges, as well as providing links to any of our other relevant guides available to get you through them quickly.

Fortnite Hunter and the Hunted challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The sixth set of challenges are about exploring and collecting things around the island, be it harvesting materials, foraging items, or paying a visit to the various landmarks across the map.

Land at Frenzy Farm, Slurpy Swamp, and Sweaty Sands (3)

A nice easy start here, just land at Frenzy Farm in the northeast, Slurpy Swamp to the southwest, and Sweaty Sands at the northwest side.

Harvest 500 wood, 400 stone, and 300 metal (3)

You'll need to hit each of these individual targets in a single match, though not for all the different types of materials at once. Take on the challenge in Team Rumble for the best chance to accumulating the total required without the risk of elimination.

Eliminations at Frenzy Farm or Sweaty Sands (3)

If you don't tend to get many elimination in a match, play Team Rumble until you get a battle area around one of these locations (more likely Frenzy Farm) where it should be easier to defeat three opponents.

Search chests at Pleasant Park or Lazy Lake (7)

Again, a very self-explanatory challenge – pick a location away from the battle bus route for the best opportunity to find unopened chests to search.

Consume Foraged Items (10)

Fortnite Foraged Items include apples, mushrooms, and coconuts, and you need to use ten of these in total. Apples can be found in the orchard north of Frenzy Farm, mushrooms are also found in a circle of trees northwest of Frenzy Farm, and there are coconuts up the palm trees in the Sweaty Sands location.

Deal damage to opponents with Pickaxes (100)

Whack opponents with your harvesting tool to deal damage, which is easiest to do at the start of a match by following other players down from the battle bus and going straight onto the offensive.

Hit 5 consecutive weak points while harvesting materials (1)

When you hit an object to harvest materials from it, a target circle will appear that represents the weak point for that object. You'll hear a musical tone when you hit the weak point, which you'll need to do five times in a row. Make sure you find a solid object that can take enough hits so you don't run out of weak points before you reach your target.

Hit Headshots (10)

You'll know you've hit a headshot on an opponent as the damage number will appear in yellow/gold rather than blue or grey. Team Rumble is the place to rack up headshots as you can wade into combat without worrying about being eliminated in the process.

Visit Landmarks in a single match (5)

There are a ton of Fortnite Landmarks dotted around the island, which aren't as big as named locations but are still a significant place to be. We've got a full map in our separate guide, but the southeast corner has the highest concentration of landmarks if you want to breeze through five of them quickly in the same match.

Eliminations in different matches (5)

Hit up Team Rumble and get involved in the action, where you'll pretty much be guaranteed to get at least one elimination per match. Do it five times and you're sorted for this challenge.

Search the hidden 'I' found in the Hunter and the Hunted Loading Screen (1)

After finishing off at least eight of the Fortnite Hunter and the Hunted challenges, you'll receive a new loading screen featuring another hidden letter to be located. Pay a visit to our main guide covering the Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens and you'll see exactly where you need to go to search the hidden 'I'.

