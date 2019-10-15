Fortnite New World challenges: How to complete the whole Chapter 2 Season 1 Week 1 mission

The new season is here, which means new missions and to start with we have a set of Fortnite New World challenges. These have been designed to help introduce you to some of the big changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, and the way they work this time around is somewhat different too. There are 11 Fortnite New World challenges, and you need to complete eight of them to earn the reward item of a new loading screen. The prestige missions from Season X are gone, so there's no second tier of challenges to complete, though the XP bonuses have increased significantly to help you progress through the Fortnite levels. Read on for details on how to complete all of the Fortnite New World challenges, as well as links out to any other guides to help you beat them.

Fortnite New World challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Everything has changed in Fortnite, so it makes sense that this first set of challenges encourages you to explore the new world and try out some of the fresh mechanics introduced.

Discover Named Locations (10)

A completely new Fortnite map means there are fresh named locations to discover, and when you first start the whole island will be greyed out. As you visit named locations you'll replace the ??? markers and colour in the map, and once you've been to ten of the 13 names locations you'll be done.

Eliminations at Lazy Lake or Misty Meadows (3)

Head to either Lazy Lake or Misty Meadows, found towards the south of the island, then eliminate three opponents there. Team Rumble mode will definitely help you achieve this.

Discover Landmarks (10)

As well as new named locations, there are also new landmarks to discover, such as Lockie's Lighthouse on one of the small northwest islands, or the Lazy Lake Island near, you guessed it, Lazy Lake. There are at least 20 of these, and you only need to find ten.

Ride a Motorboat in different matches (3)

The only mode of transport currently available is the Fortnite motorboats, though thankfully there are plenty of them around and we have all their locations.

Deal damage with Assault Rifles to opponents (500)

Grab an assault rifle and start dealing damage – Team Rumble is the easiest place to rack up this total.

Search chests at Sweaty Sands or Retail Row (7)

These locations are somewhat more spread out, with Sweaty Sands on the northwest coast and Retail Row off the southeast, but head to either and grab those chests.

Eliminations in different matches (5)

If you don't tend to get many eliminations in matches, hit up Team Rumble mode and you shouldn't have any problem taking out at least one opponent in each game.

Catch a weapon using a Fishing Rod (1)

Fishing rods can be found in chests and also in barrels near rivers and lakes. Once you have one in your inventory, find a section of water with a bubbling white circle bobbing around then aim and cast out into the middle of it. As soon as you get a 'bite', reel it in and you'll either snag a fish, or a weapon to complete this challenge.

Deal damage with SMGs, Shotguns, and Pistols in a single match (3)

As with some of the other more involved challenges, Team Rumble is your friend here. Track down the three different weapons required then make sure you draw a bead on an opponent with each of them.

Carry a Knocked player 10m (10)

You can now carry downed players in Duos and Squads mode, and this applies to both your team and your enemies. Knock down an opponent then interact with them to pick them up, and carry them for 10m to tick this one off.

Search hidden ‘F’ found in the New World Loading Screen (1)

By completing eight of the Fortnite New World challenges you'll unlock a new loading screen which contains a secret. Helpfully our guide to the Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens will show you exactly where you need to go to find the hidden 'F'.

