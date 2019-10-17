Fortnite Open Water challenges: How to complete the entire Chapter 2 Season 1 Week 2 mission

One of the most striking things about the new island is the amount of water there now is, so it's apt that the Fortnite Open Water challenges are named as such for week 2. They don't actually involve much swimming, fishing, or boating though, and instead continue to focus on the changes introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, so you'll be visiting new locations and trying out at least one system which is fresh for this season. You'll earn plenty of XP to progress you through the ranks in Fortnite as you complete them, so read on and we'll explain how to clear all of the Fortnite Open Water challenges, as well as provide links to any other guides that will assist you in ticking them off.

Fortnite Open Water challenges

This second set of challenges are continuing to encourage exploration of the island, as well as trying out new mechanics, getting long range eliminations, and surviving for as long as possible.

Land at Craggy Cliffs, Salty Springs, and Dirty Docks (1)

There are three different locations to land at, all of which are pretty self explanatory – Craggy Cliffs is on the north coast, Dirty Docks is east coast, and Salty Springs is just west of the central lake island.

Hide inside Hideouts in different matches (3)

Fortnite Hideouts are objects such as haystacks and dumpsters that allow you to interact with them and hide inside. Do this for three different matches and you're clear.

Search Chests at Craggy Cliffs or Misty Meadows (7)

These areas are at opposite ends of the map, so pick the location further from the battle bus route for your best chance of finding unopened chests to search.

Eliminate opponents with a Sniper Rifle (2)

Getting eliminations with a sniper rifle can be tricky, but if you try this in Team Rumble you'll give yourself the best change. Find a sniper rifle, then bunker down somewhere near the edge of the main action and pick off some enemies.

Be crouched within 20m of an opponent for a total of 10 seconds (10)

Hiding in bushes or cornfields is a good way to be crouched near an opponent without being detected. If you're struggling to rack up the time then running around crouched in the middle of a Team Rumble battle should get you up to the target.

Deal damage with Pistols to opponents (500)

Do as it says – grab a pistol and start getting hits on opponents. The rarer the pistol, the more damage each hit will cause, but as this is cumulative you can just be persistent with any level of pistol.

Search Ammo Boxes in a single match (7)

Travel to points of interest away from the route of the battle bus for your best chance of finding unopened ammo boxes, and make sure you check under stairs as that's a standard hiding place for them.

Get an elimination from 50m or further (1)

Another challenge which is more easily tackled in Team Rumble – grab a scoped weapon then hang near the edge of the main combat and pick off an opponent from distance.

Survive Storm phases (10)

This will come naturally as you play through matches, so just try to survive as long as possible.

Deal damage within 10 seconds of leaving a Hideout (150)

Try and find a Hideout in an area where the storm circle is shrinking towards, then lie in wait for opponents to enter your vicinity before jumping out and surprising them.

Search hidden 'O' found in the Open Water Loading Screen (1)

After you've completed eight of the Fortnite Open Water challenges you'll unlock a new loading screen that hides a secret letter. Our separate guide to locating the Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens will pinpoint the exact place you need to visit to find the hidden 'O'.

