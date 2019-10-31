Fortnite Dockyard Deal challenges: How to complete the entire Chapter 2 Season 1 Week 4 mission

Drawing inspiration from one of the new named locations Dirty Docks, there's a bit of a nautical theme running through the Fortnite Dockland Deal challenges for week 4. This fits in with the addition of boats and an increased amount of water around in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, so expect plenty of action around the island's waterways. For beating each of the challenges you'll now receive a whopping 52,000 XP, to shift you even faster through the levels in Fortnite. Read on and we'll explain how to blast through every one of the Fortnite Dockyard Deal challenges, as well as providing links to any other guides that will help you clear them quicker.

Fortnite Dockyard Deal challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This fourth set of challenges are mainly based around Dirty Docks and boats, although you'll also be using explosions to deal damage to opponents and their structures at various points on this list.

Eliminations at Pleasant Park or Dirty Docks (3)

Not much explanation required here, just head to Pleasant Park or Dirty Docks and take out three opponents.

Search chests at Dirty Docks or Salty Springs (7)

Likewise, try to get to Dirty Docks or Salty Springs early in a match for the best chance of finding unopened chests to search.

Deal damage with Sniper Rifles to opponents (250)

The easiest game mode to get sniper rifle damage in is Team Rumble, so grab a rifle then find yourself a covered position and take shots at opponents until you hit the damage target.

Jump a Motorboat through different flaming rings (3)

Some stunt work is required for this challenge, as you first need to find one of the Fortnite motorboats and then leap it off a ramp or waterfall through three of the Fortnite flaming rings.

Destroy gas pumps in different matches (3)

Previously for this challenge you needed to deal damage to opponents by shooting exploding gas pumps, but thankfully it's now been toned down so you just need to destroy Fortnite gas pumps in three different matches.

Visit the Boat Launch, the Coral Cove, and the Flopper Pond (3)

This challenges takes in several of the landmarks on the island, so mark the Fortnite Boat Launch, Coral Cove, and Flopper Pond locations and swing by each of them to tick off your list.

Deal damage to enemy structures with Explosive Weapons (1,000)

Team Rumble presents the best opportunity to damage enemy structures, so grab some grenades or a rocket launcher then fire away at your opponents' buildings until you reach the target.

Deal damage to opponents from above (250)

Again, Team Rumble is probably your best bet for this one, so grab some weapons then take the higher ground and shoot at your opponents below.

Land at Weeping Woods, Lazy Lake, and Pleasant Park (3)

A nice simple break here, as you just need to land at the three locations. If you use the redeployable glider (or respawn) in Team Rumble you can tick off additional locations during the same match by landing there.

Explosive Weapons Eliminations (2)

Explosive weapons are now limited to grenades and rocket launchers, which doesn't give you a lot of options. Team Rumble is the easiest mode to try for this, as there will be plenty of opponents running around with low health to aim for.

Search the hidden 'T' found in the Dockyard Deal Loading Screen (1)

After you've cleared eight of the Fortnite Dockyard Deal challenges a new loading screen will be awarded, which has a hidden letter hiding in it. Take a look at our main guide to finding the Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens and you'll find out the location you need to visit to search the hidden 'T'.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite Chapter 2 weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Missions | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2