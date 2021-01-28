Fortnite Hidden Bunker locations: Where to find all of the hidden bunkers in Fortnite

Fortnite hidden bunkers have long been a mysterious part of the island's lore, and have appeared in various guises over the seasons. Often they are not officially acknowledged, but that's not the case here as you'll be instructed to go and find a hidden bunker as part of the Fortnite Week 9 quests. Naturally that means you'll want to know where Hidden Bunkers are in Fortnite, especially as they're all tucked away out of sight so you're unlikely to stumble across them by accident. We've done the investigative work and found three Fortnite hidden bunker locations, so follow our lead if you want to visit one yourself.

Fortnite Hidden Bunker locations

There are a total of three Fortnite hidden bunker locations on the island, which we've marked on the map above. These will appear as new landmarks when you arrive at them, with each being designated by a certain number of question marks. As these bunkers are hidden away (hence the name) they won't be immediately obvious when you go to the locations, so we've got further details on how to find each Fortnite hidden bunker.

Fortnite Hidden Bunker ? - west of Craggy Cliffs

On the island off the coast to the west of Craggy Cliffs are two buildings – one is the Unremarkable Shack landmark, but the smaller structure on the east side has the Fortnite hidden bunker underneath it. Destroy the various wooden sections around the base of the shack to reveal it.

Fortnite Hidden Bunker ?? - east of Retail Row

If you head east to the coast from Retail Row, you'll encounter a small campsite when you get near the cliffs. Just down the hill to the south from there are two tall trees with a bush between them – destroy that thicket to reveal the Fortnite hidden bunker within.

Fortnite Hidden Bunker ??? - south of Holly Hedges

In the cove to the south of Holly Hedges, there's a bay flanked by the Rainbow Rentals and Shanty Town landmarks. Out in the water roughly between the two of them, a Fortnite hidden bunker sits on the sea bed – as you can't swim underwater, reaching the surface of the ocean above it will suffice.

