Fortnite Heart Lake location: How to catch fish at Heart Lake

The Fortnite Heart Lake location is actually a pretty large area on the island, but if you've not visited it before then it's easy to overlook. At first glance it doesn't particularly look like a heart, though arguably it's more of an anatomical representation than the cute rounded emoji version we're used to seeing. You'll find it within the Fortnite Upstate New York area, and if you're working your way through the Fortnite Week 9 challenges then you'll need to catch fish there to tick off one of the tasks on your list. We're here to show you exactly where you need to go in Fortnite to reach this lagoon, so let us guide you to the Fortnite Heart Lake location and show you how to catch fish when you arrive.

Fortnite challenges | Fortnite Awakening challenges | Fortnite Wolverine challenges | Fortnite Fortnitemares challenges

Fortnite Heart Lake location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Heart Lake location is the substantial body of water found to the northeast of Stark Industries, within the wider ringed area that was teleported onto the island. Note that although Steamy Stacks is close on the other side, there isn't a direct route from there to the lake so you'll either need to build up to it, ride a zipline, or find an area further along where the ground is level.

How to catch fish at Heart Lake in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To catch fish at Heart Lake in Fortnite, you'll first need to find a rod or harpoon to snag them with. There are plenty of lake houses around the outskirts of the water, as well as along the river to the northwest, which have jetties on the water with nearby barrels of fishing rods – we've marked these with an X on the map above. Once you've picked up a rod or harpoon, look for a circle of disturbance on the lake indicating a fishing spot, then cast there to get a bite.

It is possible to catch fish by casting your rod into any water, though it's much more likely you'll pull out a rusty can or some mats rather than a fish, so do prioritise aiming for a fishing spot if you can see one close to you.

If you haven't visited it already, don't miss Fortnite Tony Stark's Hidden Lake House laboratory while you're in the area!

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack