Where to place Fortnite Ghostbuster signs in Holly Hedges, Pleasant Park, or Dirty Docks

If you need to place Fortnite Ghostbuster signs around Holly Hedges, Pleasant Park, or Dirty Docks for the Containment Specialist, we’ve got you covered. As Halloween approaches, the Containment Specialist has arrived to investigate the paranormal activity going on, but they need your help with a few objectives. These little missions from the specialist can be found on their punchcard for the Ghostbusters: Afterlife crossover event. Here are all nine locations for Ghostbuster signs in Fortnite.

Like other objectives in Fortnite where you need to place objects in the world, you need to look out for blue hologram versions of the required item and interact with them. For the Ghostbuster signs, you’re looking for a sign on a post and when you interact with it, you’ll place the sign. For the Containment Specialist’s quest, you need to place three signs, although there are nine in total – three in each location. When you start a Fortnite match, find whichever location out of Holly Hedges, Pleasant Park, or Dirty Docks is closest to the Battle Bus, drop there, and then use the maps and descriptions provided below, as well as your in-game map, to find the three Ghostbuster signs in your area.

Fortnite Ghostbuster sign locations in Holly Hedges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Here are all the Fortnite Ghostbuster sign locations in Holly Hedges which is located on the west side of the Island:

On the west side of the large central building In front of the large house in the northeast corner In front of the large house to the south

Fortnite Ghostbuster sign locations in Pleasant Park

(Image credit: Epic Games)

These are all the Fortnite Ghostbuster sign locations in Pleasant Park which is located towards the north side of the Island:

By the back door of the house on the north edge In front of the yellow house on the west side By the basement doors of the yellow house on the east side

Fortnite Ghostbuster sign locations in Dirty Docks

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are three Fortnite Ghostbuster signs that can be placed in Dirty Docks which is located on the east side of the Island:

