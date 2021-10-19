Where to place Fortnite Ghostbuster signs in Holly Hedges, Pleasant Park, or Dirty Docks

By

Here’s where to place Fortnite Ghostbuster signs for the Containment Specialist

Fortnite ghostbuster signs quest objective
(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you need to place Fortnite Ghostbuster signs around Holly Hedges, Pleasant Park, or Dirty Docks for the Containment Specialist, we’ve got you covered. As Halloween approaches, the Containment Specialist has arrived to investigate the paranormal activity going on, but they need your help with a few objectives. These little missions from the specialist can be found on their punchcard for the Ghostbusters: Afterlife crossover event. Here are all nine locations for Ghostbuster signs in Fortnite.

Like other objectives in Fortnite where you need to place objects in the world, you need to look out for blue hologram versions of the required item and interact with them. For the Ghostbuster signs, you’re looking for a sign on a post and when you interact with it, you’ll place the sign. For the Containment Specialist’s quest, you need to place three signs, although there are nine in total – three in each location. When you start a Fortnite match, find whichever location out of Holly Hedges, Pleasant Park, or Dirty Docks is closest to the Battle Bus, drop there, and then use the maps and descriptions provided below, as well as your in-game map, to find the three Ghostbuster signs in your area.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars | Fortnite bounties | Fortnite characters | Fortnite crafting | Fortnite payphones | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite vending machines | Fortnite IO Guards | Fortnite Color Bottles | Fortnite Sideways

Fortnite Ghostbuster sign locations in Holly Hedges

Fortnite ghostbuster signs quest objective holly hedges location map

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Here are all the Fortnite Ghostbuster sign locations in Holly Hedges which is located on the west side of the Island:

  1. On the west side of the large central building
  2. In front of the large house in the northeast corner
  3. In front of the large house to the south

Fortnite Ghostbuster sign locations in Pleasant Park

Fortnite ghostbuster signs quest objective pleasant park location map

(Image credit: Epic Games)

These are all the Fortnite Ghostbuster sign locations in Pleasant Park which is located towards the north side of the Island:

  1. By the back door of the house on the north edge
  2. In front of the yellow house on the west side
  3. By the basement doors of the yellow house on the east side

Fortnite Ghostbuster sign locations in Dirty Docks

Fortnite ghostbuster signs quest objective dirty docks location map

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are three Fortnite Ghostbuster signs that can be placed in Dirty Docks which is located on the east side of the Island:

  1. On the west side of the large central building
  2. In front of the large house in the northeast corner
  3. In front of the large house to the south

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite Season 9 | Fortnite characters | Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars

Will Sawyer
Will Sawyer

After realising I hated writing local news when I started my journalism degree, I decided to make it my mission to combine my gaming interests with work and become a games journalist. Even with my final year of uni cut short by a small virus you may have heard of, I managed to graduate from Kingston University London and have been doing freelance guides writing since the start of 2021. I was previously at Game Rant, but now I'm over here at GamesRadar+, no doubt still spending far too much time doing Warlock space magic stuff in Destiny 2, and trying to claw my way to Apex Predator in Apex Legends.
See comments