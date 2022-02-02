Fortnite Foundation Quests and how to complete them

Fortnite Foundation Quests have been lurking in the Battle Pass menu since the start of the season, or at least the rewards you'll receive for completing them have. However, the countdown is finally over and you can now unlock Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's character to play as in Fortnite, along with plenty of accessories and different styles to go with it. If you're looking for assistance with any of the Fortnite Foundation Quests, we've got all of them covered here.

Fortnite Foundation Quests

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first set of Fortnite Foundation Quests unlock on February 3, and comprise of six challenges that each reward a new item. Naturally you'll want to prioritise completing the initial task on the list, as that gets you The Foundation outfit so you can play as The Rock:

The Foundation outfit - Visit Mighty Monument, a Seven Outpost, and Sanctuary (3)

- Visit Mighty Monument, a Seven Outpost, and Sanctuary (3) Foundation's Fortune emoticon - Search chests or ammo boxes at Covert Cavern (3)

- Search chests or ammo boxes at Covert Cavern (3) True Foundation spray - Use shield potions in a single match (4)

- Use shield potions in a single match (4) Foundation's Plasma Spike harvesting tool - Deal melee damage to opponents (100)

- Deal melee damage to opponents (100) Foundation's Mantle back bling - Snipe an opponent with a Sniper Rifle while crouching (1)

- Snipe an opponent with a Sniper Rifle while crouching (1) Foundational wrap - Hire a Character and travel 1000 meters with them (1,000)

For further details on how to complete these Fortnite Foundation Quests, Sanctuary is marked on the map while Mighty Monument is the giant statue on the island just to the east of it, and you'll find Seven Outposts in the same locations as Fortnite vaults. Covert Cavern is the new named location on the northwest side of the map, and you'll need to take some non-fall damage if you want to use four shield potions in a single map.

Dealing melee damage is easiest at the start of a match by following another player down from the battle bus, and the wording of the snipe quest suggests you just need to hit an opponent with a Sniper Rifle while crouching, so make sure you're in the right position before pulling the trigger. Lastly, there are only certain Fortnite characters you can hire, including Agent Jones, Brainiac, Cuddle Team Leader, Galactico, Jonesy The First, Lt. John Llama, Shanta, and The Visitor, and as they can't enter vehicles you'll need to travel the 1,000 meters on foot.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

With all six of the original Fortnite Foundation Quests completed, you'll then unlock a further five to provide more accessories and customization options:

Tactical Visor Toggle emote - Assist in eliminating Gunnar (1)

- Assist in eliminating Gunnar (1) The Foundation (Combat Elite) style - Deal headshot damage to players with common or uncommon weapons (500)

- Deal headshot damage to players with common or uncommon weapons (500) The Foundation (Tactical) style - Deal damage to opponents from above with Shotguns or SMGs (1,000)

- Deal damage to opponents from above with Shotguns or SMGs (1,000) The Rocket Wing glider - Land at a Seven Outpost, then finish top 10 (2)

- Land at a Seven Outpost, then finish top 10 (2) The Foundation (Combat) style - Complete all of The Foundation quests (4)

Fortnite Gunnar is a boss NPC found within Covert Cavern, so you'll need to land some damage on him before he's ultimately eliminated, though you should watch out for the grenades he regularly tosses out towards enemies. Dish out headshot damage with either gray or green rarity weapons and look for yellow damage numbers to confirm you were landing headshots, while jumping should be sufficient to deal damage from above with Shotguns or SMGs.

Once you've landed at a Seven Outpost, the easiest way to finish top 10 is to sneak around and hug the edge of the Storm circle, while hiding in bushes and other cover as much as possible to conceal your location from opponents while they wipe each other out. Once that's all done, the final entry in the Fortnite Foundation Quests will unlock automatically, and you'll have access to all of the items through your locker – congratulations!

