Fortnite dog houses locations: How to destroy dog houses in Fortnite

If you're looking for Fortnite dog houses then a main residential area should be your first port of call, as you're often likely to find one or more of these canine cabins tucked away in the back yards of the homes there. Once you're in the right area, it's hard to miss their bright red wooden slats, and some of them even have a chest hidden inside as an extra bonus. For one of the Fortnite Week 2 quests you need find and destroy three Fortnite dog houses, so knowing where to look will save you a lot of time searching around – especially as there are several places with more than enough of them to complete your quest in one go, so you can quickly move on to the next task Fortnite has in store. If you're ready to break some hounds' habitats, then this is where to find the Fortnite dog houses locations.

Fortnite Dog Houses locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the map above we've marked all the Fortnite dog houses locations we've encountered so far, and although this may not be an exhaustive list it's definitely more than enough to get you through the quest at hand. The two key places to point out are Pleasant Park and Retail Row, which both have six Fortnite dog houses grouped together – and you may even meet Doggo there, who's one of the Fortnite characters. Aside from that, Holly Hedges also has three Fortnite dog houses, plus there are various others dotted around the island on their own, so there are plenty of choices for where to go and work on this quest.

