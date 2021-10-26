How to unlock the Fortnite Cube Queen outfit and accessories

The Fortnite Cube Queen has recently been spotted hovering ominously over The Convergence in the center of the island, but she's now also been revealed as the secret outfit that's been hiding within the battle pass since the start of the season. She's arrived on the scene with her own set of Fortnite quests, and completing them will not only unlock the Cube Queen outfit but all of the other accessories you'd expect to complete your newest look in Fortnite. If you're looking for help with any of the Fortnite Cube Queen quests or want to know what rewards you'll unlock for each one, we've got all of the details.

How to complete the Fortnite Cube Queen quests

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Cube Queen quests are split into two pages within the Quests & Punchcards screen, which means you'll need to wrap up the first quartet of tasks before the second set becomes available. The full list is as follows:

Survive storm circles while carrying a Sideways weapon (5)

To get hold of a Sideways weapon you'll need to enter the Fortnite Sideways and pick one up from a chest or fallen monster, unless you get lucky and eliminate an opponent who was already carrying one. Once you have one in your possession, you just need to survive five storm circles in total, though depending on how late you find a weapon this may take several matches.

Eliminate a player by using the Sideways Minigun (1)

The Sideways Minigun can also be found inside either the Sideways Zone or one of the Sideways Anomalies, and once you have it you'll need to return to the main battle royale then hunt down an opposing player to eliminate with it.

Shakedown opponents (2)

Don't forget you'll need to be in a team mode such as Duos, Trios, or Squads for this assignment, as you need to knock down an opponent without eliminating them. Once downed, approach them and follow the prompt to perform a shakedown, and repeat this for two opponents.

Use a Shadow Stone or Flopper to phase for 3 seconds near a player (3)

You'll find Shadow Stones at Alien Crash Sites, while Shadow Floppers can be caught by fishing or found in ice boxes, and you may find it easier to use a Shadow Flopper for this task as you can carry it around before consuming it when you see an handy opponent to phase near.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Deal damage to players by using the Sideways Scythe (150)

You'll have to head back into Sideways Anomalies and/or search Sideways Chests to pick up the Sideways Scythe, then pay attention to the prompts shown as it has special moves that can deal large amounts of damage.

Complete a Bounty from a Bounty Board (1)

Completing Fortnite Bounties isn't as hard as you may think, as if you activate one early enough in a match then it's likely another player will poach your target, but it will still count as a completed Bounty for you. Otherwise, head to the decreasing yellow circle on the map and try to eliminate the Bounty yourself.

Get headshots with the Sideways Rifle (2)

You know by now that the Sideways is the place to be to find a Sideways Rifle, and this quest doesn't specify that the headshots need to be on opponents so getting them on the monsters should count.

Glide in the smoke stacks at Steamy Stacks (1)

Finally, head to Steamy Stacks in the northeast corner of the island, and enter either of the large smoke stacks to be lifted into the air then open your glider.

What are the Fortnite Cube Queen rewards

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Completing each of the first set of Fortnite Cube Queen quests will add the following reward to your locker, which are all pictured above:

Survive storm circles while carrying a Sideways weapon - The Cube Queen outfit

Eliminate a player by using the Sideways Minigun - Last Cube Standing emoticon

Shakedown opponents - The Queen's Court loading screen

Use a Shadow Stone or Flopper to phase for 3 seconds near a player - Cubic Vortex back bling

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Complete all four of the Fortnite Cube Queen quests on Page 1 and you'll also receive the Obliterator style for The Cube Queen outfit and Cubic Vortex back bling, so you can achieve a much darker look.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Similarly, for Page 2 of the Fortnite Cube Queen quests there are another four rewards (plus two additional styles) to be had, shown above as follows:

Deal damage to players by using the Sideways Scythe - Reality Render pickaxe + Obliterator style

Complete a Bounty from a Bounty Board - Regal Visage spray

Get headshots with the Sideways Rifle - Queen's Anthem lobby track

Glide in the smoke stacks at Steamy Stacks - Queen's Procession glider + Obliterator style

(Image credit: Epic Games)

And finally, for beating all of the Fortnite Cube Queen quests on Page 2 you'll add the Islandbane style to The Cube Queen outfit, Cubic Vortex back bling, Reality Render pickaxe, and Queen's Procession glider, with a complementary green look to go alongside the pink and brown variants already unlocked.

