Fortnite 8-Ball vs Scratch challenges: How to beat the full Chapter 2 Season 1 mission

Things have gone somewhat missions crazy this week, with Epic dropping not one but two new lists of assignments to complete, including the Fortnite 8-Ball vs Scratch challenges. These should help tide us over until Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 arrives some time in February, and if you're planning on ringing doorbells to annoy opponents, swimming in illegal areas, or tracking down a hidden gnome, we have you covered with all the details required to finish your tasks. If you've still got a way to go to reach tier 100 of the battle pass and have fancy new Fortnite items waiting to be unlocked, then you should get cracking on these challenges as each one awards you a massive 52,000 XP towards your total. Follow on with us and we'll provide all the information for clearing the Fortnite 8-Ball vs Scratch challenges.

Fortnite 8-Ball vs Scratch challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This extra set of challenges are based around visiting specific locations, bouncing on things, and getting your boogie on over a distance. To get up and running, you'll need to have reached Battle Pass tier 60 to unlock the 8-Ball vs Scratch challenges, at which point you can then work on clearing nine of them to add the Gold style for this outfit to your locker.

Earn Bronze Battle Medals by getting eliminations in a match (3)

You'll earn a Bronze Battle Medal by getting a couple of eliminations in a match, and as always Team Rumble is the easiest mode to achieve this.

Ring the doorbell of a house with an opponent inside in different matches (3)

You'll find doorbells by the front door of many houses in built up areas, but waiting for an opponent to be inside could prove trickier. If a Team Rumble battle is centred around a group of houses then try lying in wait for an opponent to enter then run up and hit that doorbell.

Dance at Rainbow Rentals, Beach Bus, and Lake Canoe (1)

Make your way to each of the Fortnite Rainbow Rentals, Beach Bus, and Lake Canoe locations then fire off your favourite dance emote to tick them off.

Swim at different No Swimming signs (2)

You spot No Swimming signs alongside plenty of watery areas, especially around platforms and docks, so find a couple and have a paddle nearby.

Deal damage with a Harpoon Gun to opponents (75)

The Harpoon Gun doesn't do a huge amount of damage to opponents as its main use is to pull them towards you, so be prepared to land a number of shots with this weapon to reach the total.

Gain Health or Shields in a bush (1)

A nice simple one – walk inside one of the large bushes you can hide within, then gain some health or shields.

Search the hidden gnome found in between Fancy View, a wooden shack, and a big house (1)

You'll find Fancy View, one of the Fortnite landmarks, on the west coast a little south of Sweaty Sands. From there, head southeast and you'll find the hidden gnome on the way to the big house. Here's a complete guide to the Fortnite hidden gnome between Fancy View, a Wooden Shack, and a Big House.

Bounce on bouncy objects in different matches (3)

There are plenty of bouncy objects you'll encounter during a match, including stacks of tyres and parasol umbrellas, so it shouldn't be difficult to bounce on them in three different matches. If you're struggling, head to the Sweaty Sands beach as there's a ton of parasols just waiting to be bounced on.

Visit mountain Base Camps (1)

There are three mountain Base Camps in total, found on the three peaks to the southeast of the island, though you only need to visit one of them. Base Camp Foxtrot is on Mount F8 (grid reference F8), Base Camp Golf is on Mount Kay (G7), and Base Camp Hotel is on Mount H7 (you guessed it, H7).

Travel 100 meters while dancing (100)

To complete this you'll need to equip a traversal type emote, denoted by an icon and description in your locker, then travel for 100 meters after activating it.

