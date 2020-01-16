Fortnite Mountain Base Camps: Where to visit camps on the peaks

Get ready explorers, because we're ascending some snowy peaks in search of the Fortnite mountain base camps. These collections of tents and huts are usually good places to head to if you're in the area, as they contain plenty of chests and ammo boxes to stock up with, but if you're working your way through the Fortnite 8-Ball vs Scratch challenges then you'll also need to visit one of them to tick off a later task on the list. There are three mountains on the Fortnite island, which in turn give three rally points to visit – Fortnite landmarks named Base Camp Foxtrot, Base Camp Golf, and Base Camp Hotel in relation to the map grid reference column they're found in. Pack your climbing gear and follow us, as we guide you to the Fortnite mountain base camp locations.

Fortnite Mountain Base Camp locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It shouldn't come as any surprise that if you want to visit Fortnite mountain base camps, you're going to need to head up the peaks found in the southeast corner of the island. Thankfully you don't need to go all the way up to the summit – these are base camps, after all – so you'll find them around the point the snow starts kicking in. You also only need to visit one of them to clear this challenge, but for completeness and to give you some choice here are all three Fortnite mountain base camp locations:

F8 - Base Camp Foxtrot (on Mount F8)

- Base Camp Foxtrot (on Mount F8) G7 - Base Camp Golf (on Mount Kay)

- Base Camp Golf (on Mount Kay) H7 - Base Camp Hotel (on Mount H7)

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite Chapter 2 weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Missions | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite hidden letters in loading screens | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2