FIFA 20 wonderkids: All of the highest potential players in Career Mode

The trick to succeeding long-term in Career Mode is to invest in some FIFA 20 wonderkids. We all know what a wonderkid is; a young player with high potential who is yet to hit his peak, but will turn into an absolute world-beater. The question is, however, how do you spot a wonderkid in FIFA 20? Some of the FIFA 20 best young players aren't easy to spot, so we've done some of the legwork for you with a list of the top 25 best FIFA 20 wonderkids under the age of 21.
Best FIFA 20 wonderkids
Some of the very best FIFA 20 wonderkids are already world renowned, like Kylian Mbappe – who was recently included in the FIFPro World XI for the 2018/19 season. While Mbappe and co. will be included in this list, everyone knows about them, so I'd like to highlight some of the lesser known players in the top 25 best wonderkids.
Dominik Szoboszlai
An 18-year-old Hungarian who is already a first team player for the national team and has made almost 30 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg, Szoboszlai may have a hard name to pronounce now but in a few years, it will roll off the tongue when you've heard it so many times.
He's a centre attacking midfielder with four star skill moves, he's 6'1", and boasts incredibly well rounded attacking stats. The highlight is that while he's only got a 74 overall at the moment, his potential is 89; a whopping +14 increase. Valued at £10m, the chap is only on £500/week wages. Bargain!
Lucas Paqueta
Slightly older but just as impressive as Szoboszlai is Lucas Paqueta, another CAM hailing from Brazil and plying his trade for Milan in Serie A. You'll be picking up more of a finished product here as he's currently 21, but it does mean his current overall is 79 with a +10 potential gain to 89.
Of course, this means you'll be forking out slightly more money, as he's already worth £18m and is on £26k/week, but it should pay off if you can afford it.
Pedro de la Vega
Someone even younger this time, Pedro de la Vega is an excellent winger who is a natural on the right, but can switch to the left side of the pitch at ease. Boasting 86 pace, a current rating of 70 but an 88 potential, you'll need to pry him from the clutches of Argentinian club Lanus in his home nation.
Since he's only 17, his estimated value is just £3.1m, and he earns £4.4k/week. The only downside is his three star skill moves – ideally you want four stars or more, but if you're not fond of the Cruyff turn and rainbow flick anyway then you won't be missing out on much.
List of the top 25 FIFA 20 wonderkids
Here are the top 25 FIFA 20 wonderkids, sorted in order of potential:
|Name
|Club
|Position
|Age
|Overall
|Potential
|Kylian Mbappe
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST
|19
|89
|95
|Joao Felix
|Atletico Madrid
|CF
|18
|80
|93
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)
|CB
|19
|85
|93
|Vinicius Junior
|Real Madrid
|LW
|18
|79
|92
|Kai Havertz
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|CAM
|19
|84
|92
|Jadon Sancho
|Borussia Dortmund
|RM
|18
|84
|92
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|Milan
|GK
|19
|85
|92
|Frenkie de Jong
|Barcelona
|CM
|21
|85
|91
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|CAM
|18
|76
|90
|Ousmane Dembele
|Barcelona
|RW
|21
|84
|90
|Rodrygo
|Real Madrid
|LW
|17
|76
|89
|Sandro Tonali
|Brescia
|CDM
|18
|75
|89
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Red Bull Salzburg
|CAM
|17
|74
|89
|Moise Kean
|Everton
|ST
|18
|76
|89
|Tanguy Ndombele
|Tottenham Hotspur
|CM
|21
|81
|89
|Houssem Aouar
|Olympique Lyonnais
|CM
|20
|81
|89
|Lucas Paqueta
|Milan
|CAM
|21
|79
|89
|Luka Jovic
|Real Madrid
|ST
|20
|83
|89
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter Milan
|ST
|21
|81
|89
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|RB
|19
|83
|89
|Mikel Oyarzabal
|Real Sociedad
|LW
|21
|82
|89
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)
|CM
|21
|79
|89
|Alex Meret
|Napoli
|GK
|21
|78
|89
|Pedro de la Vega
|Lanus
|RW
|17
|70
|88
|Thiago Almada
|Velez Sarsfield
|CAM
|17
|72
|88
FIFA 20 review | FIFA 20 tips | FIFA 20 Volta tips | FIFA 20 Career Mode | FIFA 20 Pro Clubs tips | FIFA 20 patch notes | FIFA 20 ratings | FIFA 20 formations | FIFA 20 best teams | FIFA 20 icons | FIFA 20 Ones To Watch | FIFA 20 TOTW | FIFA 20 squad battles | FIFA 20 stadiums | FIFA 20 kits | FIFA 20 chemistry styles | FIFA 20 coins | FIFA 20 celebrations | FIFA 20 wonderkids | FIFA 20 loyalty glitch | FIFA 20 SBC solutions | FIFA 20 UCL cards | FIFA 20 web app tips | FIFA 20 vs PES 2020 comparison | FIFA 20 mods