FIFA 20 stadiums: all new additions plus the complete stadiums list

All sports sims should strive for authenticity, and as such the FIFA 20 stadiums list is incredibly important. Fans want to feel as though they're playing as their real team, in its real-life home, especially in career mode - so it's excellent news that FIFA 20 features more officially scanned grounds than any predecessor. Below we profile some of the newcomers, including Bramall Lane (Sheffield United) and the national stadium of Turkey, before running down the complete FIFA 20 stadiums list.

Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi

(Image credit: EA)

Turkey's national stadium doesn't house a domestic club, but Basaksehir, Galatasaray, Sivasspor and Besiktas have all played home fixtures here at various points. It holds a special place in Liverpool fans' hearts after hosting the most spectacular comeback in Champions League final history. You know: 3-3, Jerzy Dudek penalty hero, miracle of Istanbul… yeah, that one.

Red Bull Arena New Jersey

(Image credit: EA)

Two Red Bull Arenas make the FIFA 20 stadiums list: the New Jersey home of the New York Red Bulls, and the Leipzig base of – you've guessed it – RB Leipzig. This one opened in March 2010 and, with a capacity of 25,000, is the States' third-biggest soccer-specific arena after Exploria Stadium (Orlando) and Providence Park (Portland).

Red Bull Arena Leipzig

(Image credit: EA)

As we were saying… the second new Red Bull Arena added this year is home to German side Leipzig, built in 2004 and with a capacity of 43,000 for football. (That number rises to 50,000 for gigs.) It's included as part of a league-wide tie-in with EA - you can read more details in our FIFA 20 Bundesliga feature.

Bramall Lane

(Image credit: EA)

Since FIFA 15, EA’s official tie-in with the Premier League has seen every promoted club have their stadium added. We therefore knew Sheffield United’s famous home, built in 1855, would be added the instant they went up. Why no similar fanfare about Norwich City or Aston Villa, you might well ask? Because both Carrow Road and Villa Park are still in the game from those clubs’ last top-flight spells.

Groupama Stadium

Lyon’s move away from Stade Gerland in 2016 saw the treasured old ground removed from subsequent FIFA games – and until this year EA had never seen fit to include its replacement. Yet Groupama Stadium was the host location for the 2019 Women’s World Cup final, and as a result EA added it to FIFA 19 as free DLC. Re-skinned for Lyon, it now takes its rightful place in FIFA 20.

PreZero Arena

(Image credit: Nordicbear)

Last summer, a German twitter poster leaked what was purported to be the official stadium list for FIFA 19. That list turned out to be shockingly accurate – for the most part. But one ground listed which didn’t make the final game was Hoffenheim’s 30,000 home stadium in Baden-Württemberg. Thankfully, the aforementioned full Bundesliga scan sees it make the FIFA 20 stadiums list.

Image by Nordicbear (wikipedia).

RheinEnergieStadion

(Image credit: EA)

One more Bundesliga beauty to finish - this one belonging to FC Koln, with a capacity of just under 50,000. It means the only German top flight stadiums missing are FC Bayern (exclusive to PES 2020), Paderborn, Freiberg, and Union Berlin. Should the latter three avoid relegation, there may be hope for FIFA 21.

Complete FIFA 20 stadiums list

International

Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı (Turkey)

Wembley Stadium (England)

Premier League

Anfield (Liverpool)

Bramall Lane (Sheffield United)

Carrow Road (Norwich City)

Emirates Stadium (Arsenal)

Etihad Stadium (Manchester City)

Goodison Park (Everton)

King Power Stadium (Leicester City)

London Stadium (West Ham United)

Molineux Stadium (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Old Trafford (Manchester United)

Selhurst Park (Crystal Palace)

St. James' Park (Newcastle United)

St. Mary's Stadium (Southampton)

Stamford Bridge (Chelsea)

The Amex Stadium (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur)

Turf Moor (Burnley)

Vicarage Road (Watford)

Villa Park (Aston Villa)

Vitality Stadium (AFC Bournemouth)



EFL

Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff City)

Craven Cottage (Fulham)

Fratton Park (Portsmouth)

KCOM Stadium (Hull City)

Kirklees Stadium (Huddersfield Town)

Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium (Queens Park Rangers)

Liberty Stadium (Swansea City)

Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough)

Stadium of Light (Sunderland)

Stoke City FC Stadium (Stoke City)

The Hawthorns (West Bromwich Albion)



Ligue 1

Groupama Stadium (Lyon)

Orange Vélodrome (Marseille)

Parc des Princes (Paris SG)



Serie A

San Siro (AC Milan / Inter Milan)

Stadio Olimpico (Lazio / AS Roma)



ROTW

Donbass Arena (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Otkritie Arena (Spartak Moscow)



Eredivisie

Johan Cruijff ArenA (Ajax)



MLS

BC Place Stadium (Vancouver Whitecaps)

CenturyLink Field (Seattle Sounders)

Dignity Health Sports Park (LA Galaxy)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta United)

Red Bull Arena (New York Red Bulls)



Liga BBVA MX

Estadio Azteca (Club America)



Saudi Pro League

King Abdullah Sports City (Al-Ahli / Al-Ittihad)

King Fahd Stadium (Al-Shabab / Al-Nassr)



Meiji Yasuda J1

Panasonic Stadium Suita (Gamba Osaka)



Bundesliga

BayArena (Bayer Leverkusen)

BORUSSIA-PARK (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Commerzbank-Arena (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Düsseldorf-Arena (Fortuna Düsseldorf)

Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC)

Opel Arena (1. FSV Mainz)

PreZero Arena (Hoffenheim)

Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig)

RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln)

Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund)

VELTINS-Arena (Schalke 04)

Volkswagen Arena (Wolfsburg)

wohninvest Weserstadion (Werder Bremen)

WWK Arena (Augsburg)



Bundesliga 2

HDI-Arena (Hannover 96)

Max-Morlock-Stadion (FC Nurnberg)

Mercedes-Benz Arena (Stuttgart)

Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV)



La Liga Santander

Coliseum Alfonso Pérez (Getafe CF)

Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos (Celta Vigo)

Estadio Benito Villamarín (Real Betis)

Estadio Ciutat de València (Levante UD)

Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarrael CF)

Estadio de Mendizorroza (Alaves)

Estadio José Zorrilla (Real Valladolid)

Estadio Mestalla (Valencia CF)

Estadio San Mamés (Athletic Bilbao)

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid)

Municipal de Butarque (CD Leganes)

Municipal de Ipurua (SD Eibar)

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (Sevilla)

RCDE Stadium (Espanyol)

Reale Seguros Stadium (Real Sociedad)

Wanda Metropolitano (Atletico Madrid)



La Liga Smartbank

Estadio El Alcoraz (SD Huesca)

Estadio ABANCA-Riazor (Deportivo La Coruna)

Estadio de Gran Canaria (UD Las Palmas)

Estadio de Montilivi (Girona)

Estadio de Vallecas (Rayo Vallecano)

Estadio La Rosaleda (Malaga CF)



Generic

Al Jayeed Stadium

Aloha Park

Arena del Centenario

Arena D'Oro

Court Lane

Crown Lane

Eastpoint Arena

El Grandioso

El Libertador

Estadio de las Artes

Estadio El Medio

Estadio Presidente G.Lopes

Euro Park

FeWC Stadium (only on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One)

Forest Park Stadium

Ivy Lane

Molton Road

O Dromo

Sanderson Park

Stade Municipal

Stadio Classico

Stadion 23. Maj

Stadion Europa

Stadion Hanguk

Stadion Neder

Stadion Olympik

Town Park

Union Park Stadium

Waldstadion