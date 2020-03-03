FIFA 20 Shapeshifters guide: get Ronaldo, Messi and David Luiz in new positions

Sadly, FIFA 20 Shapeshifters is not a promotion aimed at reinventing David Luiz as an impassable Minecraft-shaped block wall. But there’s still much to love about it. It sees a selection of the best players in FIFA 20 switch positions and get souped-up attributes, meaning you can finally deploy Luiz in midfield rather than at centre-back, or send Cristiano Ronaldo raiding down the right wing. How exactly does it work? Let GR’s FIFA 20 Shapeshifters guide explain all.

What are FIFA 20 Shapeshifters and how do they work?

FIFA 20 Shapeshafters are a bunch of green and red cards that redeploy some of your favourite players in new positions, with upgraded stats. They’re mostly based on real-life past performances in unusual positions, although it’s a stretch to pretend that Ngolo Kante at CB or Trent Alexander-Arnold at CM has been a regular occurrence. A full list of FIFA 20 Shapeshifters can be found at the foot of this guide.

Kante’s CB item has an overall rating of 92, making him the third-best Shapeshifter card available. He’s surpassed by Lionel Messi at CF (96) and Cristiano Ronaldo at RW (95). Those cards aren’t cheap: Kante will set you back 715,000 FIFA 20 coins; Ronaldo 2.4 million; and Messi 2.8 million. Shapeshifters cards are available in packs until Friday 6 March, after which point you’ll need to grab them off the transfer market.

When are FIFA 20 Shapeshifters released?

The first FIFA 20 Shapeshifters team came out on Friday 21 February. It included the Messi, Luiz, Gueye and Sanchez cards mentioned above, along with some other intriguing options: Real Madrid left-back Marcelo at CAM with a rating of 91, and Spurs’ Lucas Moura at RM with an 87 OVR.

FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Team 2 dropped on Friday 28 February. Despite being described as a team, it in fact only featured ten players. They included the Ronaldo, Kante, Ribery, and Alexander-Arnold cards mentioned earlier. Also worth a look are Leicester City’s Ricardo Pereira at LB (88) and Real Madrid’ Vinicius Jr at ST (85).

Four players are also available as FIFA 20 SBCs: Denis Zakaria, Lucas Olaza, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Gary Mackay-Steven. Two can also be added through gameplay objectives: Marcos Acuna and Marc Bartra.

How much do FIFA 20 Shapeshifters cost?

We covered some of the best cards earlier - Messi costs around 2.8 million, Ronaldo goes for 2.4 million, and Kante scores 715,000. Luiz’s CDM card sells for around 1million, with Franck Ribery’s ST card worth an even 2 million at time of writing.

Three other cards break the one million coins barrier. The Marcelo card mentioned in the last entry requires 1.4 million of your FIFA coins. Even pricier are Richarlison (CAM, Everton, 90) at 1.5m, and Wissam Ben Yedder (RW, Monaco, 90) at 1.6 million.

If you’re shopping for bargains, three FIFA 20 Shapeshifters cards can be had for under 50K. Nahitan Nandez (CB, Cagliari, 84) can be had for around 28K, as can former Everton favourite Idrissa Gueye (CB, Paris SG, 87). Renato Sanches (LB, Lille, 86) is also great value at 49K.

How else can I acquire FIFA 20 Shapeshifters cards?

As touched on earlier, Denis Zakaria, Lucas Olaza, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Gary Mackay-Steven are/were all available in Squad Building Challenges. Sadly the Mkhitaryan and Olaza challenges are over, but you have until Wednesday 4th March to complete Zakaria and Mackay-Steven.

Similarly two players were made available through objectives. Marcos Acuna’s challenges have now expired, but you have until Friday 6th March to earn a ST version of Real Betis’ Marc Bartra. Tasks to do so include scoring in eight Rivals wins with Spanish players, assisting two goals with La Liga forwards in Squad Battles, and scoring a chip shot with La Liga players in two separate Squad Battles.

Is there a full FIFA 20 Shapeshifters list?

Sure is. Here’s the complete list of cards available:

Cristiano Ronaldo (95, RW) – Piemonte Calcio

Franck Ribéry (91, ST) – Fiorentina

Richarlison (90, CAM) – Everton

Ricardo Pereira (88, LB) – Leicester City

David Alaba (88, CB) – FC Bayern München

Trent Alexander-Arnold (88, CM) – Liverpool

Denis Zakaria (87, CB) – Borussia Mönchengladbach [SBC only]

Marc Bartra (87, ST) – Real Betis [objective only]

Ferland Mendy (86, CDM) – Real Madrid

Milot Rashica (86, RW) – SV Werder Bremen

Lionel Messi (96, CF) – FC Barcelona

Marcelo (91, CAM) – Real Madrid

David Luiz (91, CDM) – Arsenal

Wissam Ben Yedder (90, RW) – Monaco

Dries Mertens (90, LW) – Napoli

Riyad Mahrez (89, CAM) – Manchester City

Idrissa Gueye (87, CB) – Paris Saint-Germain

Geoffrey Kondogbia (87, CB) – Valencia CF

Lucas Moura (87, RM) – Tottenham Hotspur

Renato Sanches (86, LB) – LOSC Lille

Youcef Atal (86, ST) – OGC Nice

Lucas Olaza (86, CDM) – RC Celta [SBC only]

Hans Hateboer (86, RB) – Atalanta

Kevin Mbabu (86, CDM) – VfL Wolfsburg

Florian Kainz (85, CAM) – 1. FC Köln

Nahitan Nández (84, CB) – Cagliari

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (88, CAM) – Roma [SBC only]

Gary Mackay-Steven (84, ST) – New York City FC [SBC only]

Marcos Acuna (87, CM) – Sporting Lisbon [objective only]

