The Far Cry 6 Criptograma Chests are a unique treasure in different locations all over Yara, as puzzling as they are tantalising. But with no clear way to open them, many are wondering how to unlock the Criptograma chests and whether it's even worth the serious effort. But with fifteen different chests located across the map, it's definitely worth knowing how to open them and get at the sweet, sweet loot within.

For that reason, we've put together this comprehensive guide explaining the Criptograma Chests, including how to open them, all their locations in game, what you can expect within, and everything else you need to know. Strap Chorizo to your back, put on your best adventurer's hat, and let's go treasure hunting.

All Far Cry 6 Criptograma Chest locations

There are fifteen Criptograma Chest locations spread across Far Cry 6, usually fairly well hidden. However, you'll know when you get close to one because it'll be marked on your map with a white icon of a chest with a key inside it. We've marked all the locations on the map above, and check below for details on exactly where the chests are found.

North Armonia, on the porch of a small building.

Poesia, at the docks.

El Dorado, top of the tower.

Verdera, behind the billboard.

Aguas Linda, on a seaside building's balcony.

South Feroza, at the construction site.

In a tower to the North-West of Segunda

In a courtyard on the Southern edge of Esperanza.

On a rooftop North of La Divinidad Cathedral enemy base.

Barriga, on a dock on the South swamp.

Savannah fields, on a shack roof in the North area.

Cielo gardens, bottom of a tower in the flooded ruins.

In the town of Ruben, just next to the road and an abandoned barricade.

People's Pride Clinic in Dorada Cove, on the roof.

Central Concepcion, on a rooftop in the middle of town.

How to unlock and open Far Cry 6 Criptograma Chests

Far Cry 6 Criptograma chests actually require you to find two Criptograma Charts. I know, it's odd, but hear us out - for every chest there'll be two charts somewhere in the vicinity close by. There'll be clues in the local area around the chest, usually blue arrows or markers that seem to hint at a path to follow. There's even a little windchime noise when you're close to one of them. Follow these paths until you find a chart, which looks like a piece of paper stuck to the wall with a big knife. Grab it, then head back to the chest and find the other pathway to get a second chart.

Now you have both, the chest should open. The chests themselves contain gear pieces, the full fifteen chests amounting to three full gear sets - the Hazmat MK II, Fuego MK II and Rioter MK II sets, which are all upgrades over the standard versions that you probably found earlier in the game.