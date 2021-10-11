The Far Cry 6 A Rising Tide code location and solution

We have the Far Cry 6 A Rising Tide code if you want to cheat this treasure hunt on the southern coast of El Este. The aim is to find boats, using them to get, and order, a specific code to open a locked door. However, not only can you cheat by just looking up the code, the game even lets you do that if you know where to look. So let's dive into the Far Cry 6 A Rising Tide code answer and get that door open.

Far Cry 6 A Rising Tide code

The Far Cry 6 A Rising Tide code can be found by locating a series of named boats with numbers - like the one you can see up there - and then using the names and numbers to press some buttons inside that building to open a door. You could search around to find all the boats, which we'll get to later, or you can just explore under that building in the picture where you'll find a note with the answer:

That note has the boat names in the order you need to press them. So all you have to do now is go inside and press the buttons with the corresponding names in the order on the list.

When you've done that the door will pop and you can collect the reward inside: a unique rifle called Camo Quinceanera. It comes with soft target rounds, a 3x tactical site and laser pointer, as well as some mods to improve holster and reload speeds. It's not a bad rifle if you get it early but if you find it later in the game you might be a little underwhelmed.

Now, if you want to do the full challenge properly in full, then you'll need to find all the boats scattered around the village and check the numbered signs with them. These boats are all brightly colored so you can ignore any of the mossy, dull ones you see. The first boat you need is the pink one we highlighted earlier, which is easy to find in the centre of the town. From there look to the right and follow the wooden walkway down to a building with a zip line to this boat:

Now go back to the pink boat and turn left until you see a blue boat on a roof on the far side of the road:

Drop down into the back yard from this building and follow it along to the left and you should see a yellow boat on another roof:

Those are actually all the boats you can find so don't go mad looking for the Roja Victoria, it's missing. With the boats you've found you'l have the following information:

El Tigre has the number 1.

Papi Chulo isn't 5 (the symbol means 'not equal to').

El Lucky has number 3.

Clarita has number 4.

From there you can work out the order as it appears in the cheat note you can find: El Tigre, Papi Chulo, El Lucky, Clarita, Roja Victoria. Press the buttons in that order and you're done.

