Early GameStop Black Friday deals bring big savings on games, hardware, and accessories

GameStop has unveiled its early Black Friday deals for 2021, and they include a range of huge discounts on games from Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox, as well as hardware and accessories. It's time to save some serious dough on the best kind of presents for your loved ones, or alternatively, on games for yourself (we aren't judging).

This year's GameStop Black Friday deals offer huge discounts on brand spanking new games like Far Cry 6, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Madden NFL 22. But maybe even more surprising are all the deals on first-party Switch games, which as you're probably well aware, don't come around all that often.

Some of the best GameStop Black Friday Switch deals include $20 off The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (say that five times fast, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Then we've got a slew of hefty discounts on PS5 games including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ghost of Tsushima, and Demon's Souls; and Xbox Series X games like Riders Republic, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and It Takes Two.

Got enough games already? GameStop's Black Friday deals also include tons of savings on PC accessories like keyboards and gaming mice, as well as high-performance gaming laptops. You'll also find Black Friday deals on PC monitors and TCL TVs.

It's a lot to take in, honestly. And for that reason, we've rounded up a few of the best early deals we've seen so far from GameStop's Black Friday 2021 ad.

Best early deals from GameStop's Black Friday 2021 ad

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $39.99 at GameStop

Save $20 - One of the best games on Switch and arguably the finest Zelda title yet is $20 off for Black Friday. Need we say more?

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)| $59.99 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)| $59.99 $29.99 at GameStop

Save $30 - Square Enix's latest superhero romp just came out a few weeks ago to glowing reviews, and it's already half off for Black Friday. Be like Star-Lord and take advantage of this sweet deal. The Xbox version is also on sale.



Deathloop (PS5) | $59.99 Deathloop (PS5) | $59.99 $24.99 at GameStop

Save $35 - Arkane's latest is a homerun with critics and players alike, and it's down to its lowest price ever - a whopping $35 savings - for Black Friday.

Far Cry 6 (PS5) | $59.99 Far Cry 6 (PS5) | $59.99 $34.99 at GameStop

Save $25 - The latest Far Cry outing is a wild ride, but maybe even more wild is the fact that it's $25 off for Black Friday. Didn't this game come out, like, yesterday? Oh, it was more than a month ago? Well, still a good deal (it's on Xbox too).

Oculus Quest 2 $50 gift card | $299/$399 at GameStop Oculus Quest 2 $50 gift card | $299/$399 at GameStop

Look, the Quest 2 is already an absurdly good value, but the fact that you get a $50 gift card with your purchase makes it more tempting than ever to buy in this Black Friday.

Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard | $139.99 Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard | $139.99 $89.99 at GameStop

Save $50 - Hook yourself up with a premium Razer mechanical gaming keyboard for a decidedly not premium price.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced 4K Touch Screen 2080 Super Laptop | $3299.99 Razer Blade 15 Advanced 4K Touch Screen 2080 Super Laptop | $3299.99 $1799.99 at GameStop

Save $1500 - It might not have one of the new GPUs, but a 2080 Super will still make the vast majority of modern games sweat - and by sweat, we mean run beautifully and smoothly. Don't sleep on this killer Black Friday gaming laptop deal just because the graphics card doesn't start with a '3'.

